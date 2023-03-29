Weight loss: I lost 100lbs with ‘tapping’ – I’m no longer at the mercy of emotional eating

After years of dieting and, at one point taking prescribed amphetamines, Beatrice Rouzoul finally found the key to long-term weight management through EFT Tapping

Beatrice Rouzoul went from size 22 to size 14 by addressing her relationship with food. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Arlene Harris

Beatrice Rouzoul says she has had an issue with weight since childhood and over the years, tried a number of different ways to lose the extra pounds. But despite being successful on several occasions, she always put it back on — until she found an unconventional method which really worked for her.