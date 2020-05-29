| 7.3°C Dublin

'We may be in a pandemic but cancer doesn't take time off'

With research suggesting a 20pc increase in new cancer-related deaths over the next year, those with symptoms must not wait out the crisis, writes Emily Hourican

Teresa Costello, who had breast cancer, pictured at Tymon Park in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand

Teresa Costello, who had breast cancer, pictured at Tymon Park in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: Frank McGrath

Emily Hourican

As if the Covid-19 crisis wasn't bad enough, a recent study involving Queen's University Belfast with University College London and DATA-CAN (the UK's Health Data Research Hub for Cancer), suggests that it could result in at least 20pc more deaths over the next 12 months in people who have been newly-diagnosed with cancer.

The study, drawing on global experience, looks at the challenges facing cancer patients in the midst of the pandemic, and suggests that it could soon ignite a further cancer pandemic, if not addressed now.

There are many factors at play, including changes to diagnosis and treatment protocols, social-distancing measures, changes in people's behaviour in seeking medical attention and the economic impact of Covid-19, as well as deaths due to Covid-19 infection.