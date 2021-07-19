Victorian anti-vaxxers were considerably more distrustful than today’s movement: a short history of medical science 

What has been the greatest human achievement of the last 100 years — the moon landing? The car? The internet? Or could it be invisible and intangible, yet impacts on every one of us, (almost) no matter where we live? Science writer Steven Johnson suggests that our greatest achievement has been the doubling of our life expectancy in the past century. In 1900, global life expectancy was 32 — by 2019 it was 72. That’s 20,000 extra days.

Johnson’s new book, Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer, was meant to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of the last great pandemic, the so-called Spanish Flu which followed the First World War. That 1918/19 pandemic infected 500 million, or a third of the global population, and killed 50 million during its three waves. A piece of history, too far back for any of us to remember.

And then Covid-19 happened. While nowhere as deadly as the 20th century pandemic in terms of numbers — it has killed less than 1pc of those who died from Spanish Flu, on a planet with four times as many people — the current pandemic has sharply reanimated the past, reminding us of something we all take for granted: our longevity. Two hundred years ago, the average person died at 40 — in 2010 in rich countries it was 80, and globally in 2019 it was 72.6. Of doubling our lifespan in a century, Johnson thinks it’s “the most amazing thing we have ever pulled off as a species”. Yet because of its invisibility — it’s mostly down to microbes — we tend not to think about it. Or even notice it.

Our longevity is about what does not happen, rather than what does. The resulting population growth is not about people having more babies, but about less babies dying; 200 years ago, a quarter of all children died before their first birthday, and half of all children died before their fifth; being a child was incredibly dangerous, irrespective of a family’s socio-economics. Today, our primary school kids, with their scooter crash helmets and their rude health, are some of the safest people on earth; over 99pc of children in wealthy countries survive to adulthood, and 96pc globally. “We have forgotten, as a culture, how much science and medicine and public health have improved the quality (and the length) of the average human life over the past few generations,” writes Johnson.

So much so that we now have pockets of vocal distrust towards the science of vaccination. This is not a new thing — Victorian anti-vaxxers were considerably more distrustful than today’s movement, and resisted it fiercely even as swathes of population died from smallpox.

Also, when we think what kills us, we focus disproportionally on the dramatic — war, murder, bloodshed. Yet violence of all kinds accounts for less than 2pc of all human death — what kills the great majority of us tends to be far more mundane. Equally, when we think of increased longevity, we tend to think about objects. Seat belts, air bags, X-rays, antibiotics, toilets, sewers, pacemakers, first aid kits, refrigeration, pasteurisation, bifurcated needles. Stuff we can see, quantify, touch.

The very health and safety that drives us mad when we overdo it (toddlers in crash helmets, throwing away food etc). But in Johnson’s selection of innovations instrumental in the doubling of our lifespans, it is the combating of infectious disease which features most, rather than padded playgrounds and sell-by dates on cheese.

He lists the following ideas as those most responsible for our extra 20,000 days: measuring life expectancy; vaccines; data and epidemiology; pasteurisation and chlorination; drug regulation and testing; antibiotics; automobile and industry safety; and the decline of famine.

Unlike recording population age, which we have been doing since 4,000 BCE, the idea of life expectancy is relatively new. Measuring it properly is even newer. A London haberdasher, John Graunt, got it started in 1662 when he collated and published mortality reports, which he termed ‘political arithmetic. He calculated that the life expectancy of a child born in London in the mid 1660s was 17.5 years. Less than half of London’s population survived past adolescence, with fewer than 6pc making it to their 60s. If poverty didn’t kill them, disease did.

On May 14, 1796, a major medical breakthrough — one which would eventually lead to the eradication of smallpox by the 1970s — happened when an English doctor, Edward Jenner, scraped some pus from the cowpox blisters of a milkmaid and inserted it into the arm of a healthy eight-year-old boy. Jenner had noticed that milkmaids did not get smallpox, but frequently had the less deadly cowpox. The boy, after a slight fever, showed immunity to smallpox.

Charles Dickens, realising the significance of Jenner’s discovery, wrote dozens of pro-vaccination essays in his Household Words magazine. Around the same time, a vehement anti-vax movement began “in response to the perceived encroachment of mandatory vaccination”. Smallpox was officially declared dead on December 9, 1979.

Data has shown to be the first line of defence against communicable disease, whether it’s a track and trace app or a 19th century doctor, William Farr, stating what we now know to be obvious: “Diseases are more easily prevented than cured and the first step to their prevention is the discovery of their existing causes.” Cholera was thought to be caused by noxious miasmas, until another London doctor, John Snow, traced a deadly four-year outbreak to a water pump handle in Soho; when the handle was removed on September 8, 1854, so was the cholera. He realised the disease was waterborne, not airborne. To stop its spread, water supplies needed to be separated from waste systems. In other words, sewers, their construction overseen by engineer Joseph Bazalgette.

Chlorination, pasteurisation and the mass production of penicillin famously followed. As did public health developments like randomised controlled trials and drug testing; until the 1950s, despite huge leaps forward in public health, personal health interventions involved a bogus nightmare of snake oil and arsenic, strychnine and mercury. You could put literally anything into a medicine, so long as you listed it. People did, and people died.

Various 20th century health scandals, notably the elixir sulfanilamide and thalidomide crises, prompted a landmark US amendment that required drugs not just to list their safety, but also their efficacy. Which seems as basic as sewers to us now, but Johnson cites our collective amnesia around public health: “People don’t remember how bad it was. We just don’t teach this stuff enough.” He also questions why societies spend so much on the military, rather than medicine, and wonders if we need to pay more attention to health spans rather than lifespans — our focus is currently skewed to longevity, rather than healthy quality of life.

As well as advances in our knowledge involving microbes, we have made significant progress in the ordinary safety of our everyday lives. Since the first recorded road death in 1869 — an Irish scientist and aristocrat, Mary Ward, in Co Offaly, killed after falling from a road locomotive travelling at 4mph, which drove over her neck — road safety has saved approximately 10 million lives in the US alone Nor do we still drink-drive as a matter of course, or smoke ourselves death.

Globally, famines have been largely reduced by the use of artificial fertiliser — nitrogen, mostly — and mass-produced food. While factory farming is considered abhorrent by many, entire regions have seen an increase in calorific consumption that have led from borderline starvation to relative escape from hunger. Fifty years ago, a third of people in developing countries were chronically malnourished; today this figure is around one tenth. The US scientist, Robert Fogel, suggests that increased nutrition creates what he calls ‘technophysio evolution’ — more calories leading to greater productivity and innovation, which in turn lead to more calories.

Yet none of this progress is without its costs. The irony is that our survival is linked to our potential destruction. “All those brilliant solutions we engineered to stop the growth of threats like H1N1 created a new, higher-level threat: ourselves,” writes Johnson. Had we combined a fossil fuel economy with population numbers from 1800, climate change would not be a thing — because there would not be enough of us to make an impact.

By elongating our own demise, we are sucking our planet dry. As Johnson put it: “Billions of lives lifted out of hunger and starvation, and a planet struggling to manage the secondary effects of that runaway growth.” We can only hope our intrinsic ingenuity saves us from ourselves, before we wipe ourselves out by living too well and too long.

What has extended the life of...

Millions: Aids cocktail, anaesthesia, angioplasty, antimalarial drugs, CPR, insulin, kidney dialysis, oral rehydration therapy, pacemakers, radiology, refrigeration;

Hundreds of millions: Antibiotics, bifurcated needles, blood transfusions, chlorination, pasteurisation;

Billions: Artificial fertiliser, toilets and sewers, vaccines.