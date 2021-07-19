| 15°C Dublin

Victorian anti-vaxxers were considerably more distrustful than today’s movement: a short history of medical science 

Human life expectancy has doubled in the last century. A new book takes a sweeping look at how data, science and research made this possible

Vaccines have played a crucial role in helping people live longer lives Expand
Author Steven Johnson Expand
Johnson&rsquo;s new book, Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer Expand

Suzanne Harrington

What has been the greatest human achievement of the last 100 years — the moon landing? The car? The internet? Or could it be invisible and intangible, yet impacts on every one of us, (almost) no matter where we live? Science writer Steven Johnson suggests that our greatest achievement has been the doubling of our life expectancy in the past century. In 1900, global life expectancy was 32 — by 2019 it was 72. That’s 20,000 extra days.

Johnson’s new book, Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer, was meant to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of the last great pandemic, the so-called Spanish Flu which followed the First World War. That 1918/19 pandemic infected 500 million, or a third of the global population, and killed 50 million during its three waves. A piece of history, too far back for any of us to remember.

And then Covid-19 happened. While nowhere as deadly as the 20th century pandemic in terms of numbers — it has killed less than 1pc of those who died from Spanish Flu, on a planet with four times as many people — the current pandemic has sharply reanimated the past, reminding us of something we all take for granted: our longevity. Two hundred years ago, the average person died at 40 — in 2010 in rich countries it was 80, and globally in 2019 it was 72.6. Of doubling our lifespan in a century, Johnson thinks it’s “the most amazing thing we have ever pulled off as a species”. Yet because of its invisibility — it’s mostly down to microbes — we tend not to think about it. Or even notice it.

