Vertigo: ‘Suddenly, I began to feel really dizzy — the floor appeared to be moving and I couldn’t walk’

When broadcaster Claire Ronan suddenly felt ill on holiday, she received a diagnosis of vertigo — a common complaint that causes intense disorientation, but which can thankfully be treated and managed

With five grown-up children and a busy career, broadcaster Claire Ronan was looking forward to complete relaxation when she and her family headed off to Portugal earlier this year. But things didn’t go according to plan and just a few days after she arrived, she began to experience extreme dizziness — to the point where she couldn’t even stand up without fear of falling.