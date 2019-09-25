Under pressure: Why it's time to talk about men, food and body image

In an excerpt from his autobiography, I Love The Bones of You, the actor said: "I always thought of it as a filthy secret, because I'm Northern because I'm male and because I'm working-class. People love the way I look in that series (Dr Who), but I was very ill."

Eccleston's admission, and the reaction to it, reminds us how incredibly unusual it is to hear men talk about eating disorders, or even about the pressure they feel to look a certain way. But BodyWhys, the Irish Eating Disorder Association, believes that as many as one in four sufferers of anorexia and bulimia is male. And when it comes to binge eating, there's a 50/50 split.

"It's not that men have suddenly become more susceptible," says BodyWhys psychotherapist and services co-ordinator, Harriet Parsons, "it's always been there. But there's less stigma around mental health and men, and all of that is having a knock-on effect".

That cultural shift helped Louth-based personal trainer Aaron Smyth to open up about his own issues. Smyth says he suffered from non-purging bulimia for six years. "I binge ate, then restricted myself from eating for as long as I could, all the while doing five to six hours in the gym," says Aaron.

"At the time I wasn't at a great point in my life. I wasn't happy in my relationship, I wasn't enjoying work and I was stressed about my financial situation. I thought that competing as a bodybuilder again would help bring some routine, stability and focus to my life. So I started to diet. Being able to restrain myself, to put myself through that hardship, felt like the only thing that was in my control.

"I used to hide or throw away any papers from junk food I'd eaten because I was ashamed. I remember looking at myself in the mirror in the bathroom of my old apartment after a huge bout of binge-eating and asking myself, 'Is this going to be forever?' and 'Can I die from doing this?'."

While Aaron didn't seek treatment himself, he consulted his aunt who had a PhD in psychology and specialised in behavioural therapy, asking questions about a 'friend' he was concerned about. "I also started to read online forums around eating disorders. I started to work on my mentality around food, pulling back on "trigger foods" or foods that I knew I wasn't good at portion control with."

Aaron also began to speak about it on his Instagram page @thebodysmyth and his YouTube channel 'The Fit Life' and from there he connected with others who were experiencing similar issues which made him feel a bit more at ease as he wasn't alone any more. "In the fitness industry, it can feel like you have to be all or nothing. You have to diet hard; you have to be regimental in your workouts. Since the dawn of social media it's almost like your body is your business card and there's pressure to be a certain shape and then pressure to maintain that shape. Then there's the fear of losing that shape," says Aaron. "My weight was fluctuating up and down and you could see my image changing online. Just being more honest and transparent with people helped ease the anxiety around that. And I felt I could be an advocate for guys as no one really talked about it."

Eccleston says he obsessed about his pot-belly and his knobbly knees from the age of six. The Irish comedian, Davey Reilly, was similarly obsessed with how he looked as a child. "I played football and sports when I was younger, and I was really bad at it," the resident MC of the Comedy Cellar in the International Bar tells me. "I was a short, pudgy thing and I put my lack of skill down to that. I became obsessed that I looked like trash. Some days, from the moment I woke up, I was thinking about how trash my body was. I wouldn't get out of bed because I would obsess about having to face people who would be disgusted by my appearance."

Other days he would throw his lunch in the bin and tell his parents he bought himself something for dinner. "The longer you deal with this alone, the more it controls you."

Growing up in Cavan, attending an all-boys school, the thought that men could suffer from eating disorders was never expressed. "There were talks about it in the girl's school, but not in ours," he says.

While receiving treatment for his depression, his doctor told him that he had textbook body dysmorphia, a psychological condition where you see yourself differently to how you actually appear. In extreme cases, sufferers can believe themselves to be grossly overweight when in fact they are dangerously thin.

"Even having a name for it was a huge help. It was a classifiable thing. Knowing I wasn't the only person who experienced this removed a huge amount of isolation," recalls Reilly. The comic chronicled his experiences in his show 'Dysmorphin' Time!

"Nearly every show, one or two people might linger around after who wanted to say, 'I can relate to that stuff,' or I might get a message online, 'I know what you were going through'. There were parts where people would be upset as it was too relatable, which is jarring as a comedian as I am supposed to make people laugh. But I realised that if I talked about this, I could help others not go through what I did."

Davey still has some bad days. "You could go a month, it wouldn't cross your mind, but then, whatever way you catch yourself in the mirror, it's bang… and you're not eating for a day or two, even though you know it's a warped image. As I get older, I have it under control more. I take part in a comedian's five-a-side football game. I go to the gym twice a week. I am active. So when that voice pops up telling me I'm trash I can look at all that I have done."

He took no pleasure in Eccleston's revelation. "When you hear someone has come out you aren't going to be happy because they have been suffering. But the silver lining is that someone with such a big profile talking about this means a lot of men are going to feel a lot less alone."

"There are a huge amount of myths out there about eating disorders," says Trish Shiel, clinical manager of the Eating Disorder Centre Cork. "Chief among them is that there is a type of person - white, cis-gendered, female, straight, who suffer from them."

It doesn't help that much of the clinical research on assessment questionnaires and treatment was researched for female populations. "These don't capture the full presentation and needs of males," says Dr Sara McDevitt, who is the clinical lead for the HSE National clinical programme for EDs. "Hopefully, with more males attending services, we will have the numbers to update our understanding to reflect the male experience.

"Social media bombards all of us with messages about how to be thinner, leaner, make comparisons with celebrities with airbrushed photos, and whether food is 'good' or ' bad' or clean or not," says Sara. But, she adds, it can also be a great resource for those who find themselves struggling.

"If you go to really great websites like BEAT, BodyWhys, FREED, you will find stories of males who recovered, and this helps others to recognise the symptoms and to come forward to seek help."

If you have been affected by the issues in this article you can contact bodywhys.ie or eatingdisordercentrecork.ie

