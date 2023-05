Ulcerative colitis: My pain, bloating and diarrhoea were dismissed as ‘probably just a bug’

Aideen Stack had never heard of ulcerative colitis before first being afflicted by symptoms in 2018. Here, she talks about managing the condition, and the link between physical and mental health

Aideen Stack now provides support to people with chronic conditions. Photo: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Aideen Stack Yesterday at 03:30