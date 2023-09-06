‘To this day I regret not knowing the signs’ – woman whose father died of sepsis aims to raise awareness of symptoms
When Aisling O’Rourke’s father John passed away because of sepsis in November 2020, one of the family’s greatest regrets was that they hadn’t known the symptoms of the condition earlier
It causes eight deaths per day in Ireland, which add up to around 3,000 fatalities per annum, but despite almost 15,000 cases of sepsis recorded in this country every year, most people are not aware of either the causes or the signs of the condition.