‘To this day I regret not knowing the signs’ – woman whose father died of sepsis aims to raise awareness of symptoms

When Aisling O’Rourke’s father John passed away because of sepsis in November 2020, one of the family’s greatest regrets was that they hadn’t known the symptoms of the condition earlier

Aisling O'Rourke: 'My father was a lifelong public servant and a passionate golfer.’ Photo: Steve Humphreys

Arlene Harris Today at 06:30