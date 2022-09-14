| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This is what too much TV is doing to your brain

Could our TV viewing habits be harming our health? Stock image. Expand

Close

Could our TV viewing habits be harming our health? Stock image.

Could our TV viewing habits be harming our health? Stock image.

Could our TV viewing habits be harming our health? Stock image.

Imy Brighty-Potts

We all love a boxset binge, but could hours of TV time be harming our health? Imy Brighty-Potts asks experts what they think.

From bingeing on Netflix before bed, to eating dinner in front of the telly and setting up camp on the sofa for a weekend movie marathon, we all love a good screen sesh. But could our viewing habits be harming our health?

Most Watched

Privacy