The vaping controversy: No smoke without fire? The case for and against e-cigarettes

It was in 2003 when Philip Morris Companies rebranded as Altria, and it was a move that the leading linguist Steven Pinker called an attempt to "switch its image from bad people who sell addictive carcinogens to a place or state marked by altruism and other lofty values".

Last December, Altria was in the news again when it spent $12.5bn on a 35pc stake in Juul, the fastest growing firm in the e-cigarette - or vaping - business. That a tobacco behemoth would invest so heavily in a company at the forefront of disrupting the conventional cigarette business was seen as the moment when vaping had truly arrived. But it is an association that has aroused considerable criticism.

Former health minister Senator James Reilly has been concerned about vaping for many years, but it was Altria's purchase of Juul - which launched in Ireland in May and soon announced it had struck deals to be stocked in Applegreen and Circle K service stations - has left him under no illusion about the connections between cigarettes and vaping.

"I've seen the same insidious and sinister developments in the vaping industry as we saw for years in the cigarette business," he says. "They're making it attractive to kids by having all these flavours like 'tutti frutti' and bubble gum, and it's very clear to me that this widening of the flavour is to attract children."

Reilly has had cause for more concerns in recent weeks with reports of multiple class actions being taken in the US against vaping companies, including Juul. Furthermore, several hundred cases of serious lung ailments in America have been linked with e-cigarettes.

In news that has sent shockwaves through the fledgling vaping industry this year, more than 800 cases have been reported across virtually every state in the US. There have been 11 deaths, and most of the cases resulted in patients being admitted to hospital. Many required admission to intensive care with respiratory failure. All the affected patients had used e-cigarette products featuring a large variety of ingredients. It is not yet known which, or if any of those ingredients, led to their illness - or death.

The vaping firms are vigorously fighting the allegations and some have suggested that illegal cannabis-related products may have been responsible.

Having had something of a honeymoon period for its first 10 years of existence, with vaping products becoming popular all over the world and regularly seen inhaled by celebrities, a mountain of questions has now built up about the industry.

Dr Reilly says he had reservations about vaping when he was health minister between 2011 and 2014, but the reports from the US have made him redouble his efforts to ensure that the market here is brought under control.

Vaping habits can become compulsive

"Vaping just can't be considered to be completely safe," he says. "Yes, it's logical to say it's safer than smoking cigarettes but there's a lot that we still don't know. Flavoured vapes should be banned - just as we are banning the sale of flavoured cigarettes, like the menthol ones, from next year."

It is a sentiment shared by the Irish Cancer Society. "Claims e-cigarettes are intended solely as quit aids for adult smokers cannot be trusted," says chief executive Averil Power. "They are marketed as attractive lifestyle products rather than quit aids, often using glamourised images and flavours that are particularly appealing to young people.

"It is also worth noting that many e-cigarette brands are owned by tobacco companies. It would also be extremely naïve to believe the public health claims of an industry that lied for so long about the damage caused by cigarette smoking."

Power is especially concerned about the attraction of the products to teenagers. "E-cigarette companies are using marketing tactics and appealing flavours to get young people hooked on nicotine and undermine the great progress that has been made in reducing smoking rates," she says. "Such tactics have led to a 'vaping epidemic' in the US and we are concerned the same will happen here unless the Government takes action."

At present there is no restriction on the sale of vaping products to under 18s although this week health minister Simon Harris announced that he would make it an offence for such items to be sold to minors.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Health Committee, Harris also hit out against "large tobacco companies moving into this space", calling it out as "unethical" and "despicable".

"I think it is appalling the amount of members of the Oireachtas that are bringing around vaping companies in here and asking me to meet them," he said. "I'll never meet them, I'll never meet them, so people can stop asking me to meet them."

"This is a new arm to the tobacco industry, it is a threat to our children's health and we need to call it out," he said. Beyond protecting children, in terms of banning the sale of vaping products to those under 18, the minister said he has asked the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) to carry out a review of the health implications for vaping products and e-cigarettes. The report is expected in March and Harris says he will take action based on its findings.

First vaping retailer

Hungarian businessman Alex Pescar opened a vaping shop in Dublin's Talbot Street in 2012, which he believes was the first bricks and mortar e-cigarette store in the country. Seven years later, virtually every town in Ireland has at least one vaping retailer. Pescar believes the reason for the spectacular growth of vaping is simple.

"It works fantastically to help people quit smoking," he says, adding that vaping was how he himself gave up cigarettes. "Smoking and habit are connected, and vaping will give you something similar, so if you're with other people who smoke, you feel like you want to do something too and vaping lets you do that. It's a healthier alternative - maybe 95pc healthier than smoking."

He says most of the customers who visit his shop, Ecirette Megastore, are ex-smokers. "Most customers have been able to give up smoking completely, but there is a section of the custom who have not been able to quit smoking - and unless you have been a smoker, you won't know how hard it is to give up - but they are smoking less due to vaping. Surely that's a good thing?"

Pescar says he does not want to see those who have never smoked cigarettes buying his products. "If someone came in here and said 'I don't smoke, but I want to try vaping' I'd ask them 'Why do you want to start a new habit?'"

It's a view shared by Declan Connolly, who heads the Irish Vape Vendors Association. Connolly runs an online e-cigarette retailer, EZsmoke.ie, which is based in Kinvara, Co Galway, and he is adamant that the products are for smokers and former smokers, and not for those who have never smoked.

"I was a smoker for 27 odd years," he says. "I had tried to quit smoking for many years but never with complete success, no matter what I tired. Then I heard about vaping in 2011 and I bought a product online. I started using it and I have not smoked a cigarette since. I was blown away with all of that.

"People had seen me with this gadget, so to speak, so I bought kits for people who smoked and they also found they had great success with it. So, within a few months of trying my first e-cigarette, I'd set up this business. And the whole thing has grown an awful lot in Ireland. I think thousands of people have come off cigarettes because of vaping - the number of smokers has come way down. We've 10,000 customers now."

Connolly says he is annoyed to read "sensationalist" headlines about vaping and is dismayed by recent comments from Irish politicians and medics.

"There's been an awful lot of hysteria in the United States," he says. "When you look at it carefully, 80 to 90pc of these cases are linked to people using illegal THC [the addictive component of cannabis] and cannabis products.

"It's nothing to do with vaping. All the nicotine-containing liquid products in Ireland and the EU all fall under the EU Tobacco Products Directive.

"One thing that I can say for sure is that it is never, ever safer to smoke rather than to vape. Of course, there's nicotine in e-cigarettes - and that level can be practically zero depending on what you want - so obviously it's healthier not to vape than to vape, but for those who are desperate to stop smoking, vaping is a far, far better alternative."

Ex-smokers

He says his own situation bears out that viewpoint. "Later this month, I'll be hopefully running the Dublin City Marathon. It will be my seventh marathon in three years. I compete in triathlons, too. I would have been capable of doing none of that when I was a smoker. I'd smoke a pack a day and it just wouldn't have been possible to take part in those endurance events then."

Connolly still vapes, although he says he has customers who use the products to come off cigarettes, and then lower their nicotine rates in their vapes until they are completely weaned off. That, he says, is when they give up vaping.

Des Cox is a consultant in paediatric respiratory medicine at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

He believes a "measured" approach should be taken towards fresh international reports about the supposed dangers of vaping.

"We have to be concerned, but the problem is we don't know the cause of this outbreak of illnesses in the US. There are theories out there. It could be related to people amplifying their e-cigarette use with THC and cannabis and that might be causing the acute lung injury that have been reported. Inhaling these [vaping] liquids is not completely harmless, but we have to be cautious. But we can't jump to conclusions. We need to be a bit more measured."

Dr Cox gives a cautious thumbs up to those people who are trying to quit tobacco using vaping.

"There are Irish adults who are vaping and are ex-smokers and as long as they're buying from a reputable outlet, it's probably fine," he says. "I certainly wouldn't advocate switching back to tobacco.

"That said, I'm confident that they aren't harmless. It's very hard to come out and say that these products are completely safe. And a recent study from North Carolina showed that long-term e-cigarette usage might lead to chronic lung diseases such as emphysema."

Meanwhile, James Reilly says it is imperative that children be kept away from e-cigarettes. And he believes we could already be fighting a losing battle.

"There was a report from the Irish Cancer Society that showed that 24.7pc of teens aged 15 to 17 had tried e-cigarettes at least once," he says.

"That's an alarmingly high proportion and you'd have to be worried that vaping could be a gateway to traditional smoking. The European Union Public Health Alliance - which is made up of 19,000 doctors and medical scientists -found that teenagers were four times as likely to try smoking if they had already vaped than those who had not vaped.

"So, how do you believe? Medics from all over Europe that have studied these things upside-down and inside-out or guys telling you something different who are selling them for profit?"

Vaping in numbers

200,000

The estimated number of Irish people who vape, according to the Irish Vape Vendors Association

5m

The number of under-18s in the US who regularly vape

$12.5bn

The amount of money tobacco giant Philip Morris's parent company spent on acquiring a 35pc stake in vaping company Juul last year

800,000

The number of smokers in Ireland

20pc

The percentage of Irish people who smoke according to the latest data, for 2018, from the annual Healthy Ireland survey. The figure was 23pc in 2015.

