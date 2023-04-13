The truth about trauma and repressed memory – according to the experts

Buried or repressed memory is the go-to plot point for so many films and books — recently, Liz Nugent’s Strange Sally Diamond makes good use of the trope — but what actually is it? How does it function? Is it even a thing?

The late 1980s and early 1990s saw an explosion in cases in the US involving repressed memories, generally of childhood sexual abuse. The stories grew in number and intensity. After a while, many involved organised, extreme patterns of abuse, and some even claimed a Satanic dimension. They were lurid, and eventually discredited. Courts began to reject evidence based around recovered memories, and the notion became further tainted as claims of ‘false memory’ began to creep in.

The idea of repressed memory wasn’t new. The notion of episodes too traumatic to be kept in the conscious mind goes back to the late 1800s. Freud believed that memories of childhood sexual trauma were often repressed, although the trauma unconsciously influenced behaviour and emotional response. These memories were managed by repression or dissociation or both, but could be recalled, often triggered by something innocuous, and reappear in conscious memory.

In the last 20-odd years, the idea of repressed memories rather fell out of currency. Brendan Kelly, author and Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College, explains why.

“Repressed memories are less discussed in recent years because of advances in our understanding of how memories are created, processed, stored, and retrieved. There is growing recognition that the idea of ‘repressed’ memory was always too binary, as if some memories were 100pc repressed and all other memories were 100pc remembered and accurate. We now understand that creating and recollecting memories is not a mechanical process: it is cognitive, psychological, and emotional, all at the same time. Our brain is not a repository of static, unchanging, factual memories. Memories are dynamic, always changing to some degree.”

Jim Lucey, author and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and Consultant Psychiatrist at St. Patrick’s University Hospital, describes his own awakening around the subject, at around the time when the idea of repressed memories had been greatly tarnished.

“I was studying neuro-imagery, and the work I was doing clearly supported the idea that memory returns. The scans show this. There was physical reactivation of brain areas, showing that people can recover memories. I went to the late, great professor Anthony Clare with this, and his response was, ‘repression isn’t forgetting. Trauma isn’t forgotten. These people always had the memory. It wasn’t ever lost’.”

That, Professor Lucey says, was a revelation to him. The way he now thinks of memory is “as a palimpsest. A piece of parchment on which everything is written, layered one piece over another. Everything that is written remains on the velum of the heart and mind, even if it can’t immediately be written. The point is, memories are not forgotten, and not falsely recreated. They can be vicariously reignited and brought to the fore, which can also reinvigorate the trauma.”

“It is not so much that there is doubt about repressed memories,” Prof Kelly agrees, “but rather there is growing awareness of the dynamic, changing nature of memories — even what seem like fixed memories. For example, many of us claim to remember being somewhere, but when we really examine the evidence, we are remembering a photograph, not an experience. Conversely, we either fail to process memories of certain other real experiences or fail to recall them when prompted. This does not mean that the memories are lost or actively ‘repressed’, but rather that the enormous complexity of the human brain has resulted in the prioritisation of certain memories over others.”

This, he says, “can be for many reasons: avoiding emotional overload; episodic processing of trauma that would otherwise continue to be overwhelming, or just our brains being not very good at certain kinds of memory.”

For example, Prof Kelly continues, “I have very little linear autobiographical memory. I remember everything that happened to me, but not necessarily in a linear way. For example, if you asked me what I was doing in the autumn of 2004, I’d need to sit down, figure out where I lived, where I worked, etc. and piece it together that way. Other people know exactly when and in what order things happened. It is not that I lack the memories — I don’t; I remember everything — but rather that the memories are organised differently in my head. I need different reminders to retrieve the memories. So, if you asked me about a specific event, I would remember, but I would struggle to place it in linear sequence in my life.

“The fundamental problem is that human memory is highly suggestible and subject to many influences including, but not limited to, what actually happened.”

This is the fascinating bit. “Virtually everyone ‘remembers’ things that their family members say didn’t happen,” he says; “particular holidays, specific events, things family members might have said. It is not at all uncommon for someone to think they said something, but other people remember someone else saying it.”

“Our consciousness has many ‘timelines’ to it,” Prof Lucey says. “If it didn’t, the idea of ‘going back and seeing something differently’ wouldn’t be possible. Mental health is experienced in the present, but is born in the past and anticipates the future. It seems concrete that our memories are ever-present.”

As far as a lot of experience attributed to ‘recovered memories’ is concerned, his point is that “it is not true that these people didn’t remember what had happened to them. In report after report it’s clear that they did. It was their capacity to tell their story in society that changed. If you go back to Freud, when he asked patients to reflect, they told him of their traumas. He said it must be fantasy, because he couldn’t contemplate the extent of the abuse in society. But it wasn’t. And it is the same more recently. Society had to change to a point where we were able to hear and listen to what people were telling us.”

In his 40 years of practice, Prof Lucey says, “my experience is people tell the truth. I start with that. Even when they get the details wrong, they tell the truth. Dates might be wrong, for example, but when people say they have been violated, I’ve not known people to lie to me about that.”

He talks of ‘containment’ rather than repression of memories, adding, “you have to contain your suffering. It isn’t that you repress it; you contain it in a way that allows you to live and love and work in the world. That comes at huge emotional cost. And that cost gets bigger as you get older. It becomes harder to contain the suffering. The effort required to contain it for another decade becomes wearing and exhausting, and so you get these ‘key’ moments when someone says, ‘I’ve got to call this out.’”

Those key moments can be random, he says, “but often they have to do with the big things: birthing, dying.”

Sometimes, he says, “recovering the memory is the beginning of getting well. That can be a wonderful outcome of revelation. Yes, there’s trauma there, and you’ve been containing it, but at such a huge cost. Releasing that brings new understanding, and the hope of starting again.”

As for the idea of ‘false’ memories, Prof Kelly explains, “the issue becomes acute when the contested memories concern such matters as neglect or abuse. Some people might be convinced by others that they experienced things in the past, but have completely repressed the memories. And, sometimes, this pressure to ‘remember’ means they ‘recover’ memories of something that never happened. On the other hand, some memories are repressed and might only emerge over time.

“As a result, it is exceptionally difficult to divide memories into two simple, binary categories of ‘false’ and ‘true’, because recollecting is also recreating: we all edit our memories, condense events and encode emotional truths in restyled stories that might not be 100pc true but still reflect something real. In summary: memory is complicated, non-linear, and often evades simple categorisation as ‘true’ or ‘false’.”

As a psychiatrist, are there particular challenges around working with someone with repressed or buried memories? “We all process memories differently,” says Prof Kelly; “often processing very traumatic memories in bursts and starts, which is what leads to the flashbacks, nightmares, and re-experiencing of post-traumatic stress disorder. This can be challenging to experience, but explanation and psychological therapy can be very helpful.”

“It is important to understand that memory is an amazing phenomenon, but it is a dynamic phenomenon that we use primarily to meet our psychological and emotional needs in the present, rather than storing a factually accurate account of the past. The act of recollection is linked with thinking, emotion and any number of inner operations. In other words, each moment of recollection is also a moment of re-creation.”

This being so, hypnosis — often portrayed in films and books as a key to unlocking memories, is in fact a bad idea. “Given the nature of memory (continually re-constructed), hypnosis does not provide a reliable way to uncover ‘repressed’ memory, or to distinguish between a true memory and a false one,” says Prof Kelly.

And finally, he adds, it’s not always about the accuracy, or otherwise, of remembering; “Forgetting is also important, and undervalued.”

‘In Search of Madness’ by Professor Brendan Kelly is published by Gill Books. ‘A Whole New Plan For Living’ by Professor Jim Lucey is published by Hachette Books Ireland