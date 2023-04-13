| 4.1°C Dublin

The truth about trauma and repressed memory – according to the experts

What is ‘repressed memory’ and how does our brain react to traumatic events in our lives? Here’s the science behind how we create and store memories

Emily Hourican

Buried or repressed memory is the go-to plot point for so many films and books — recently, Liz Nugent’s Strange Sally Diamond makes good use of the trope — but what actually is it? How does it function? Is it even a thing?

The late 1980s and early 1990s saw an explosion in cases in the US  involving repressed memories, generally of childhood sexual abuse. The stories grew in number and intensity. After a while, many involved organised, extreme patterns of abuse, and some even claimed a Satanic dimension. They were lurid, and eventually discredited. Courts began to reject evidence based around recovered memories, and the notion became further tainted as claims of ‘false memory’ began to creep in.

