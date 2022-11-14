‘The realisation that our baby would never walk, talk or see, left us in a really dark place. The Jack and Jill foundation brought light’

We welcomed our second daughter into the world last November after a normal pregnancy and healthy delivery, which was a magical moment for us both as parents. We hadn’t fully decided on a name until we saw her, but we knew right there and then that she was our baby, Erin.

We had only one hour of the blissful happiness that comes with a new baby, before we noticed a curious change in her, and our elation turned to concern. Erin appeared to start jittering, her arms and legs began trembling, and we soon became very aware that something was wrong. Early tests suggested that she had low blood sugar and high lactate levels. After a couple of days trying to regulate these, we were discharged from hospital to start our new lives as a family of four, together with Erin’s three-year-old big sister, Cara.

However, soon after arriving home, Erin began to experience breathless episodes, where she appeared to stop breathing for 20-second intervals. We were told that this was “periodic breathing”, which is deemed normal in newborn babies. However, we felt something wasn’t quite right. These breathing, or apnoea, episodes continued over the next few weeks and were soon accompanied by sudden movements in Erin’s limbs, which we suspected to be seizures.

In the time that followed, we noticed that Erin wasn’t developing and hitting the same milestones that her sister Cara had reached. At nine weeks old, it was confirmed that she was having regular epileptic seizures. She had become extremely irritable and was in constant need of comforting. At this point, our medical team was conducting several tests to determine the cause of the seizure activity and to provide us with the answers we so desperately sought.

Constant care

In February this year, we received the devastating diagnosis that Erin has an extremely rare genetic mitochondrial and neurodegenerative disorder called pontocerebellar hypoplasia type 6 (PCH6). Erin is the only person in Ireland with PCH6 and is one of fewer than 50 others in the world living with the condition. We learned that it is not treatable, is life-limiting, and will significantly affect Erin’s quality of life and life expectancy.

The symptoms associated with the condition vary with each child. However, in Erin’s case, it has meant regular seizures, severe developmental delay and loss of vision. After some lengthy spells under the watchful care of doctors and nurses, we commenced Erin’s treatment of anti-epileptic medicines and vitamins to try to combat the seizure activity.

The heartbreaking diagnosis really knocked us backwards and left us at a loss for words. Regular scans and visits to both University Hospital Galway and Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin confirmed the degenerative nature of the condition. The realisation that our baby would never walk, talk or see, left us in a really dark place.

Caring for Erin was proving difficult as she was requiring round-the-clock care and observation at home. Her seizures got progressively worse, which resulted in her having lengthy full-body spasms, often making her throw up. There could be hundreds of these a day, which we had to record by videoing and timing them, so that we could report back accurately to her medical team.

She had little to no head control, was unable to latch, had no vision, and wasn’t smiling as she should. She developed an allergy to cow’s milk protein, was battling eczema and was having issues with skin irritability also. Her bottle-feeding could take hours at a time. We were administering 13 syringes of medicines orally each day at regular intervals, which often meant waking her. Her sleeping pattern was very erratic. She required regular physiotherapy, skin treatments and hospital visits. Recently, she has had an NG, or nasogastric, tube inserted to help with administering medication and with feeding.

Nursing support

Our lives were revolving around medicines and seizures. Erin was under such distress and we felt so helpless in trying to help solve her problems. We were grieving for the life she should be having, all the while trying to care for her, be there for Cara, and be there for each other. It was incredibly challenging.

It was in April that we became aware of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and we were visited by their nurse liaison manager, Cathy, who has been so supportive throughout. We didn’t realise at the time how much we needed help. However, the support we received was, and still is, truly incredible.

Jack and Jill provide dedicated home nursing care for children like Erin, with complex medical conditions, and end-of-life care for children across Ireland, up to six years of age. We were introduced to two wonderful nurses who offered to support us in taking care of Erin and her needs in our own home.

They integrated effortlessly into our lives and provide both daytime and nighttime support for several hours each week. It is peace of mind for us knowing that we can leave Erin’s side to catch up on sleep, or dedicate some time to Cara, all the while knowing that she is in the safest of hands. As experienced nurses, they are familiar with administering Erin’s medication, applying creams to her skin and assisting in her physiotherapy.

Both nurses treat Erin like a princess — as if she is their own daughter. They’ve become a big part of the family and we truly appreciate them.

We have resolved ourselves to the fact that our baby girl will never do the things that we’ve hoped and dreamt for her. Sadly, she will not get to enjoy all of life’s simple pleasures. That breaks our hearts every day. Erin is much more content now and appears to enjoy music, playtime with Cara, cuddles with mum and story time with dad. She continues to battle with her seizure control and basic motor skills. However, she has made small advances in her development. She now offers us the odd smile or babble when we least expect it. We really treasure those moments.

