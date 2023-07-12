The power of walking: Live longer, maintain a healthy weight, boost your mood and banish aches and pains

With new research showing that even a short daily walk can prevent one in 10 premature deaths, three women share their stories of the power of putting one foot in front of the other every day

Bríd Uí Chuanaigh, on the right, who suffered from a stroke, takes part in the Monday Movers at Croí Galway walks (pictured here with Mary Carroll). Photo: Ray Ryan

Kathy Donaghy Today at 03:30