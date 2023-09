The gift of a good death: ‘Billy died pain-free, in his own home, in his own bed – there was happiness, fun and laughter’

When Anne Connaughton’s husband Billy was in his final days due to cancer, hospice and palliative care brought peace and support to the whole family

Anne Connaughton says there was still joy and laughter in her husband Barry's final days. Photo: Brian Farrell

Liadán Hynes Today at 03:30