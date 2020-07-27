| 13.8°C Dublin

'The dental hygienist was the only one who noticed my cancerous mole'

Jane Jackson (45) grew concerned about a mole on her neck when it was pointed out to her at a dental appointment, writes Arlene Harris. Despite the recent lockdown, her GP took swift action. The mole turned out to be cancerous and the Meath mum-of-one is now awaiting further biopsy results

Jane Jackson at her home in Mornington, Co Meath. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Despite not being known for the sun, one out of every three cancers in Ireland is of the skin, with almost 12,000 new cases annually.

And while most of us are aware of the need to seek shade and wear sunscreen, not everyone knows what the signs of skin cancer look like - which is why Jane Jackson was totally unaware about a mole on her neck until it was pointed out to her at a dental appointment earlier this year.

"When the dental hygienist put the protective cover around my neck, she just casually asked if I knew I had a mole there," says the 45-year old, who has one daughter, Susie (7). "She said I should get it checked out as due to its location at the base of my neck, neither I nor anyone else had noticed it.