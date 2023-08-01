The dark side of summer holidays: How viewing insta-perfect vacations on social media is impacting our mental health

It’s easy to dream of that picture-perfect summer with no squabbling, no worries and plenty of ice cream but the pressure to achieve that can cause quite the opposite, writes psychotherapist Eileen Finnegan

​The words of the song, We’re all going on our summer holidays (Welch & Bennett, 1963) suggest that summertime is a time for fun and laughter — no more worries for me or you. Yet for many, these words are from the past and in no way resonate with the experience of summer holidays today. Instead of fun and laughter, it can be a time of pressure financially, emotionally, and psychologically.