Testicular cancer: ‘I had a dull ache and a lump that came and went. Get checked out as early detection is your best shot’

Almost 170 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year in Ireland and it is the most common cancer to affect males between the ages of 15 and 34. But while receiving a diagnosis of this kind can be devastating for both the sufferer and their loved ones, early detection can make all the difference to outcomes. The Movember campaign running during the month of November, urges men to become aware of any changes in their body, check themselves regularly and seek advice if any concerns.

This is what Barry O’Connor did when he began to experience a dull ache in his groin area after playing indoor soccer in October 2017. He wasn’t very concerned initially, but as the pain continued and he found a lump, he made an appointment to see his GP.

“I had put the ache down to an injury of sorts and didn’t pass much remark on it, but after finding a small lump in my right testicle, I mentioned it to my wife Aine,” he says. “Neither of us thought it was anything too serious, but a few weeks later, the ache was still there, and as I couldn’t find the lump again, I dismissed it and figured it had gone away. I didn’t think anything else of it, but on 29th December, the ache was worse and when I was in the shower, I examined myself and felt the lump again — it was about the size of a small dice and my wife suggested that I should get it looked at.

“I was going to leave it until the New Year, but I decided to get it over and done with, so called the doctor, even though it still hadn’t entered my head that it was anything serious. I was told that there were no free appointments for three weeks and I was about to accept it, but just mentioned to the receptionist that I had found a lump in my testicle and she immediately offered me an appointment that afternoon.”

The 48-year-old, who lives in Tyrone, was examined by a doctor who said she thought there was nothing to worry about, but as a precaution, referred him for further tests. This is something he remains grateful for, as although cancer was the furthest thing from his mind, scans revealed that the lump was indeed cancerous and he would need to undergo surgery and treatment.

Read More

“I had bloods done to check tumour markers and was referred for an ultrasound,” he says. “It was all arranged so quickly that a bit of panic began to set in. But when the blood test results came back clear and I was told that I would just need a repeat of the tests in six months, I took this as good news and felt a bit settled.

“But then I went for my appointment with the urologist who examined me, and her immediate response was that I needed to get booked in for surgery to remove the testicle. This was the first time it hit home that this wasn’t just a lump or a cyst and was something potentially more serious. I thought it was a bit extreme to remove a testicle if it wasn’t cancer — but I didn’t realise at the time that you couldn’t do a biopsy for this type of cancer. The urologist advised me I would get a call within the next few weeks for the surgery, and I left the hospital in a bit of a daze, not sure what was really going on. When I got home and told Aine what the urologist had said, she broke down in tears, asking loads of questions I didn’t really have any answers for.

“The next day, I got a call saying that I had been booked in for surgery on January 22nd — I was shocked at how quickly it was all happening, and it began to feel a bit scary. I went in at 8am on the morning of the procedure and was allowed home that evening — again, we left with very few answers and were told that the next communication would be from the oncology team. The doctor gave nothing away in terms of what he thought the diagnosis would be, which was very frustrating, and while three weeks isn’t that long, when you’re waiting to hear (if you have cancer), it seems like an eternity.”

Barry, who has four daughters, Maebh (16), Eireann (11), Fiadhna (6) and Teaghan (5), says that although he had “resigned” himself to thinking it might be cancer, he was still totally shocked by the news.

“Hearing those words hits you like a ton of bricks and when I told Aine she just broke down in tears and went into a bit of a panic,” he says. “All sorts of thoughts go through your head, not least the impact it would have on the children. The oncologist told me that although there was no sign of the cancer having spread beyond the testicle, there were some anomalies in the lymph node around the groin and stomach area which they weren’t 100pc sure of — so he advised me that I had two options: surveillance for five years or chemotherapy. After talking it through with Aine, we decided chemo would provide more peace of mind, and the consultant said he thought my prognosis was pretty good and I should make a full recovery.

“Given the early detection, I was lucky that I only had one cycle of chemo which would last three weeks.”

But while the IT systems analyst was fortunate in this regard, he reacted very badly to the chemotherapy and was extremely ill throughout. His eldest sister also passed away during this time and he was unable to go to the funeral, which was very difficult. And having to finally tell his eldest daughter (the other three were too young to understand) that he had cancer was also very tough.

Expand Close Barry O'Connor: 'I didn’t realise at the time that you couldn’t do a biopsy for this type of cancer’. Photo: John McVitty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barry O'Connor: 'I didn’t realise at the time that you couldn’t do a biopsy for this type of cancer’. Photo: John McVitty

However, five years on from his diagnosis, he is now very much on the mend.

“When my hair started to fall out, I had to tell my daughter what was going on and that was probably the hardest part of the whole process,” he says. “She was just about to make her confirmation, and to hear that her daddy had cancer was very difficult for her to take in.

“But I had a follow-up with the oncology team about three months later, who advised that all was good and that they would continue with the five-year surveillance plan. Today I am doing very well physically — the biggest issue I have is with tiredness, and there are days where I could sleep around the clock. But I am gradually becoming more active again. I play a bit of football — although not as much as before — and I also do a bit of cycling and am back coaching at the local GAA club, Killyclogher St Mary’s GAC.

“The mental side of things is perhaps more of a challenge, and from time to time I get an odd wobble, sometimes triggered by a niggle or pain somewhere, and I immediately fear the worst, thinking that the cancer is back again. I found the immediate aftermath of being discharged very tough — I had gone from being in a protective bubble surrounded by doctors, nurses and all sorts of medical professionals watching my every move, to suddenly being on my own. So I went for some counselling after my treatment finished, and while it wasn’t exactly what I expected, it was useful to talk to someone about it.”

The father-of-four feels very fortunate to have come through his ordeal relatively unscathed and would advise other men to seek advice for any concerns, and, if diagnosed with testicular cancer, to take comfort in the fact that “it is very treatable”.

“If I was told that I had to have cancer, this would be the one I would choose as the recovery rate is very high,” he says. “But I would advise anyone recently diagnosed not to Google anything about it — instead, they should talk to someone (in the medical profession) and they shouldn’t push family members away either, as they will need them. Also, before treatment starts, if possible, they should get testosterone levels checked so they can get a benchmark, in case there are any issues with hormone levels going forward. This is vitally important as with only one testicle, there can be issues with testosterone levels.

“Also, I would encourage all men to check themselves regularly and if they notice anything that wasn’t there before, to get it checked out immediately. Early detection is the key and it’s better to be safe than sorry. It could be a lump, but could also be an ache in the groin or scrotum area or even back pain. It’s so important not to ignore any of these signs.”

About Testicular Cancer

The most common symptoms of testicular cancer are:

A painless lump or swelling in a testicle

Pain or discomfort in a testicle or in the scrotum

An enlarged testicle or a change in the way it feels

A heavy feeling in the scrotum

If the cancer has spread, you may get:

A dull ache in your back

Tenderness in the breast area

Stomach aches

Shortness of breath

A painless lump in the side of the neck

For more information, visit cancer.ie