Testicular cancer: ‘I had a dull ache and a lump that came and went. Get checked out as early detection is your best shot’

When Barry O’Connor was diagnosed with testicular cancer, the hardest part was telling his daughter. He shares his journey of diagnosis, treatment and recovery

Barry O'Connor pictured at home in Omagh, Co Tyrone. Photo: John McVitty Expand
Barry O'Connor: 'I didn&rsquo;t realise at the time that you couldn&rsquo;t do a biopsy for this type of cancer&rsquo;. Photo: John McVitty Expand

Arlene Harris

Almost 170 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year in Ireland and it is the most common cancer to affect males between the ages of 15 and 34. But while receiving a diagnosis of this kind can be devastating for both the sufferer and their loved ones, early detection can make all the difference to outcomes. The Movember campaign running during the month of November, urges men to become aware of any changes in their body, check themselves regularly and seek advice if any concerns.

This is what Barry O’Connor did when he began to experience a dull ache in his groin area after playing indoor soccer in October 2017. He wasn’t very concerned initially, but as the pain continued and he found a lump, he made an appointment to see his GP.

