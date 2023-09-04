Teenage cancer: I didn’t expect the bullying – being called ‘cancer girl’ and teased for using a wheelchair

Even after unusual symptoms set off alarm bells, Vanessa Matczak was shocked by a leukaemia diagnosis at age 14. She talks about undergoing treatment and readjusting to normal life

When Vanessa Matczak noticed a shift in her energy levels in the summer of 2022, it hadn’t occurred to her that there was something wrong. Despite normally being a physically active 14-year-old, she pinned down her lack of energy and motivation to the change in weather.