Sun, alcohol, body consciousness and pressure to have sex – the common summer holiday argument triggers for couples
It may be the ‘perfect’ time to relax and forget your worries but vacations can lead to some big arguments. Former divorce lawyer and couple therapist Joanna Harrison reveals the most common issues, and how to resolve them
As a couple therapist, I have heard the full range of summer holiday-induced arguments — everything from what time to leave for the airport to the challenges of spending time with extended family.