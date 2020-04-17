Stage four cancer has taught me to live in the moment

'There's a huge amount of isolation when living with a stage-four cancer diagnosis. You find yourself saying to people, 'Aw yeah, no I'm fine,' and just carrying on. And it's too much."

Preschool teacher and mother-of-four Fidelma O'Brien was first diagnosed in October 2018, aged 44. What at first seemed to be early-stage breast cancer turned out to be stage-four metastatic breast cancer - Fidelma has a tumour in her spine. Now on treatment, late last year she realised she needed more support to help her cope with what is a lifelong diagnosis. It was then that she found the Marie Keating Foundation's Positive Living Group.

"It has been such a source of support to me; it's more important than ever now that people remember to support charities," Fidelma, who lives in Meath, explains. "I needed to go to a place where I could talk about cancer, rant about cancer, cry about it, laugh about it. To feel I had a safe space to do that, and then come away and be this normal person at home. I couldn't not do the rant about cancer anymore."

At the time of her original diagnosis, Fidelma and her husband Peter had been married for over 20 years. Their four children were aged six (Fiadh), eight (Lorcan), 16 (Faye), and 18 (Ava). "My world became very small. They are my most important people."

"I had heard before I was diagnosed, if it's painful it's not cancer. But I had an ache in the side of my breast; and I found the lump."

Referred to the Mater Private for a triple breast check, Fidelma received her results just two days before her eldest daughter's 18th birthday party.

The day after her surgery Fidelma, was told that her surgeon hadn't liked the look of some of her lymph nodes.

A week later, she was told there was an area of suspicion in her spinal pelvis. A CT-guided biopsy confirmed that the cancer had spread to the bone; there is a small tumour on her spine.

Fidelma received three different prescriptions, and was given to understand that this was not a curable situation; they were looking at lifelong treatment.

"I have 'hormone receptor positive' cancer, so I have treatment options."

She describes those early days as like being on a roller-coaster. "I'd have good days and bad days, hopeful days and days where I felt like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to die.' It's one of the most difficult things. I kept thinking, 'Once I get my treatment plan, and once I know what's ahead of me, it'll feel better.' That's what kept me going."

Now, there is a treatment plan, but no certainty. There are monthly trips to the hospital for tests, and a scan every three months. She is now in menopause, a side effect of her treatment. This and the medication have led to joint pain, periods of brain fog, headaches, insomnia and weight gain.

"And then as a parent, you're cooking, cleaning, advising. You do spend your time reassuring others that you're going to be okay, but I'm the one going through all of it."

You get the strong sense that family life sustains Fidelma through all this, but understandably, there came a point where she needed to find a space where she could let the brave front down.

By Christmas of last year, Fidelma, who had been receiving counselling in the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre, describes hitting a wall. "It was the effort of keeping normalcy going for everyone, whilst dealing with what I'm dealing with. It is hard."

Fidelma had had a plan from quite early on as to how she hoped to cope with this experience. She began to practise meditation and mindfulness. Her husband Peter and close friends have also been a huge source of support.

But she began to realise she needed something more. "I really wanted to find people with secondary metastatic breast cancer in particular. People in the same situation as me. I needed to see that there were other women living with this."

This proved was harder than she had expected. A lot of the existing cancer support did not seem to be aimed at people who are living with a lifelong diagnosis.

"I found it very difficult to find positive stories. I refuse to use the word 'terminal'. I am not terminally ill. I am living with cancer. I am currently not dying. I am well. And I am doing well on my treatment.

"One of the things I wanted desperately was not to be sad all the time.

"When I looked at my kids in the beginning, you know when you go in and you look at your kids when they're asleep, I just couldn't imagine not being there for them," she recalls now, welling up.

"My daughter had her debs last year, and we went out and picked out her dress. And in the back of my mind, I was thinking, 'Am I going to be here? All of those things that we take for granted. I thought, 'I just can't be sad all the time.' Somehow I had to find a way to live with this thing."

She also struggled with much of the language around cancer. You're a fighter, a warrior. There's light at the end of the tunnel. "I am not in any way saying that a cancer diagnosis that is not a stage-four diagnosis is easy, in any shape or form. But having said that, that language very much isolates somebody who's not coming out the other end. I didn't see a light at the end of the tunnel. I was 44 when I got my diagnosis, you're thinking, 'How long am I going to live for?'"

Fidelma's attitude has since changed entirely. "Now I realise I can hope to live very well for many years. There's no point in talking about prognosis with somebody in my situation, because we are all different. You have to learn to live with that uncertainty."

She reached out to the Marie Keating Foundation's Positive Living Group, a support group which runs monthly meetings for women living with metastatic breast cancer.

"I just found it wonderful to meet people with the same stories," Fidelma explains. "Everybody has a chat, there's coffee and soup, and then crafting, or a speaker."

Since social-isolating began, the group haven't met in person, but are now running webinar meetings, and staying in contact by WhatsApp. Fidelma is cocooning - something she finds hard, as her daily walks were so beneficial towards her mental health.

Like all of us, she is adapting to living in uncertainty.

Meditation and mindfulness have helped her live, as much as possible, in the present moment. "Being here today is enough. It has to be. And when my mind goes to that place of casting out that fishing line too far, I visualise myself reeling it back in. It's the same with the Covid-19 situation. All that talk of when will we be getting back to normal. They're already things that I've had to learn how to cope with. And I don't have answers to those questions with regard to my cancer.

"We just have to take one day at a time with this. And stay in the day. I wouldn't use the language 'Stay positive', that used to drive me absolutely mad. I'm like, 'I'm up, and I'm dressed, that's about as positive as it gets.' Don't tell me to stay positive," she laughs.

"Okay so, we've done another day," she smiles.

Words to live by right now.

