Stage four cancer has taught me to live in the moment

Mother-of-four Fidelma O'Brien is 46 and living with a diagnosis of stage-four cancer. She talks to Liadan Hynes about coming to terms with uncertainty and how she has learned to stay in the day

Fidelma O&rsquo;Brien pictured at her home in Kilmessan, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Liadan Hynes

'There's a huge amount of isolation when living with a stage-four cancer diagnosis. You find yourself saying to people, 'Aw yeah, no I'm fine,' and just carrying on. And it's too much."

Preschool teacher and mother-of-four Fidelma O'Brien was first diagnosed in October 2018, aged 44. What at first seemed to be early-stage breast cancer turned out to be stage-four metastatic breast cancer - Fidelma has a tumour in her spine. Now on treatment, late last year she realised she needed more support to help her cope with what is a lifelong diagnosis. It was then that she found the Marie Keating Foundation's Positive Living Group.

"It has been such a source of support to me; it's more important than ever now that people remember to support charities," Fidelma, who lives in Meath, explains. "I needed to go to a place where I could talk about cancer, rant about cancer, cry about it, laugh about it. To feel I had a safe space to do that, and then come away and be this normal person at home. I couldn't not do the rant about cancer anymore."