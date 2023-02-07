Sleep hygiene, stress and phones - why am I so tired all the time?

Feeling sleepy throughout the day can be frustrating. Maybe your eyes won’t stop drooping as you stare at your screen. Or maybe you find it almost impossible to muster the energy to tear yourself out of bed in the morning. You might even struggle to get through the whole day without the urge to take a nap.

Getting to the bottom of the root cause of fatigue isn’t always easy. We spoke to a few medical experts to find out why you might be feeling tired all the time — and what you should do about it.

What is chronic fatigue?

As Dr Patrick Macgovern, a GP who specialises in complex medical problems like chronic fatigue at the Drummartin Clinic in Dublin tells us, there are different types of tiredness. It’s one thing to find yourself yawning and dozing off after a particularly bad night’s sleep, but when you feel drowsy day after day — even after a long sleep — you may be dealing with a more serious problem. It’s what sleep experts call fatigue and, in some cases, chronic fatigue syndrome.

“There’s a lot of terminology surrounding it, but I suppose fatigue is considered medically significant when it doesn’t settle with adequate rest,” says Macgovern. “Then ‘chronic fatigue syndrome’ is given as a diagnosis for someone who has been investigated, but there’s no obvious medical explanation for their fatigue.”

Common reasons why you feel tired all the time

Fatigue can present itself for a wide range of reasons, and some are easier to pinpoint than others. As Macgovern explains, there are a number of common causes of tiredness that are fairly easy to spot.

​1. You have a nutrient deficiency or dietary issue

One common cause of consistent tiredness is a dietary issue. What we eat affects how our bodies function; everything from digesting our food to creating new cells to repairing damage requires energy. If you aren’t getting the right nutrients, your body may become prematurely tired.

“Malnutrition can happen with a diet low in nutrients,” says Catriona Walsh, a nutritionist from Belfast. “Still, anything that interferes with digestion and absorption of nutrients can also cause it, such as an inflamed gut or medications like stomach acid blockers.”

Common nutrient deficiencies that have been shown to lead to abnormal tiredness include iron, vitamin D and vitamin B12.

Macgovern also warns that an imbalanced sugar intake can also lead to low energy throughout the day. “If someone is eating a lot of sugar, their blood sugar levels are going to go up and down and round about like a rollercoaster,” he says. “They will be both moody and fatigued during the day.”

“Having an unhealthy gut microbiome is also a risk factor. People with chronic fatigue syndrome often have a history of recurrent antibiotic use and other factors that can adversely affect their gut bacteria,” adds Walsh.

​2. You are overdoing it with the caffeine

While many of us assume that caffeine is a great way to increase our energy levels, too much caffeine over a long period can sometimes have the reverse effect.

One 2011 study found that while coffee can make us feel more alert and awake in the short term, it also increases levels of adenosine, the chemical that makes us feel drowsy. Once the effects of the coffee wear off, you may be left with muscle fatigue and general sleepiness.

​3. You have poor sleep hygiene

Even if you’re getting a decent amount of sleep every night, you might not be getting high quality sleep. In basic terms, high quality sleep happens when the body goes through all of the stages of the sleep cycle and you typically sleep through the night without waking.

Certain habits can diminish the quality of your sleep and, in turn, leave you feeling unrested each morning.

​4. You have an unhealthy alcohol habit

As Walsh notes, alcohol is a toxin that can cause the body to feel fatigued as it tries to process it.

Alcohol affects everyone differently, but, according to Macgovern, many people who drink alcohol on a fairly regular basis struggle with fatigue. “Some people will have very sluggish detoxification mechanisms and they find that after one or two drinks, they are ruined the next day.”

​5. Stress is causing an overactivation of the sympathetic nervous system

“Chronic stress, burnout, moral injury [which The Lancet defines as a “strong cognitive and emotional response that can occur following events that violate a person's moral or ethical code] and trying to juggle too many things can leave you completely depleted,” says Walsh.

Macgovern explains why: “With stress, some people’s bodies have sympathetic nervous system overactivation,” he says. “Their autonomic nervous system has become very reactive.” In turn, he explains, this can mean the body never enters deep sleep and we wake up feeling under rested.

6. You have a hormonal imbalance

One of the most common issues that can mess with energy levels during the day is a female hormone imbalance. As Macgovern explains, the research in this topic is lacking, but in his professional experience, hormones play a big part in how tired we feel — especially for women.

“There are a lot of unrecognised female hormonal issues even today,” says Macgovern.

And it’s not just women with noticeable hormonal “issues” who can experience unexplained tiredness.

“Even if a woman has a test of their hormones that comes back fine, they may find that they’re tired for five days before the period and tired for the first few days of that period,” he says. “This might be a sign that the hormones are actually off kilter. I think there’s a lot of hormonal-related fatigue in women.

7. Our device habits are harming our sleep patterns

It’s no secret that in the digital age, many of us have developed an unhealthy attachment to our devices. If you’re someone who spends hours a day scrolling, swiping and clicking, even in the last few moments before nodding off for the night, your body might struggle to reach a state of deep rest.

“A lot of the younger generation have probably never switched off their minds, they never go into resting mode,” says Macgovern. “Like with chronic stress and anxiety, this can lead to an overactive sympathetic nervous system. The rest and restoration is not kicking in.”

Is the pandemic contributing to your tiredness?

If you’ve experienced increased fatigue since 2020, it’s possible that your body is reacting either to the Covid virus itself, or to the stress of the pandemic.

After contracting a virus like the flu or Covid, your body may tire more quickly as it recovers, even long after your symptoms go away. “It’s called post-viral fatigue syndrome,” says Macgovern. “Some people just rock back up after infections. For others, it can take longer to get back to normal.”

And, according to Walsh, anxiety surrounding the pandemic shouldn’t be underestimated. “Social isolation was a huge stressor for a lot of people,” she says. “I think extroverts struggled with this in particular. For some people, the stress of being unable to travel to other countries was awful, not necessarily for holidays but to see relatives again.”

So, you’re tired all the time – what should you do next?

Feeling tired and drowsy throughout the day isn’t just frustrating, it can also interfere with your work and relationships. Here is what the experts recommend to boost energy in the long term.

1. Start with some healthy lifestyle changes

According to Walsh, the following lifestyle changes often help people overcome tiredness:

- Stress reduction. While this is easier said than done, Walsh recommends carving out some time for mindfulness, meditation, hobbies and creativity if possible.

- Improve your sleep hygiene. If possible, make sure you have a clean, supportive bed, a calming sleep atmosphere, clean air and no blue light before bed.

- See a dietician about potential gaps in your diet.

- Limit alcohol intake.

- Get outside.

2. See a medical professional

As both Walsh and Macgovern explain, in extreme cases of fatigue, the root cause usually comes down to a mixture of different factors. Often, a medical expert is needed to get to the bottom of it.

“You need to see somebody who can look at the big picture,” says Macgovern, “because unfortunately, there’s no one size fits all solution.”



