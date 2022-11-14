Ryan McShane on weight loss and body image: ‘If you are confident about your body that's wonderful. I wasn’t so I turned to the gym’

Dancer Ryan McShane posted a split-screen image on his Instagram feed in August of this year, a classic before and after weight loss picture. “I had completely and utter(ly) given up on myself,” the caption underneath reads, going on to explain how he had spent the last 11 weeks working with a personal trainer, Danny (@elitedmk). He hadn’t been keen on posting the picture, he recalls now, but he felt it might help someone else who felt as low as he had before he began working out again.

“If you’re confident about your body, all the parts of you, that’s wonderful”, he says. “I just felt that I wasn’t, so this is why I did this. It was more me understanding food, fitness with food, and how that has an effect on me.”

“When I got Dancing with the Stars (Ryan was involved from the show’s inception in January 2017) I had already been through my own troubles with people’s opinions on my shape or size, which had already had a pretty negative effect on how I viewed myself. Growing up in the dance industry, you’re completely viewed first of all on the basis of how you look rather than your talent, (or) your skill. I had done so many stupid diets and things to try and get myself to the absolute minimum weight I could possibly be at.” But really, Ryan says, it wasn’t his body he was struggling with when he began a 12-week transformation programme: “it was literally my mind had gone.”

During Covid-19, all of Ryan’s work, teaching and performance, including Dancing with the Stars, stopped, and he subsequently permanently lost his job with the RTÉ dance show. He fell into a deep low, unlike anything he had previously experienced. “I potentially could have turned it into a positive for myself. But I think that when you lose your identity from your job, that’s a huge kick in the teeth, and it’s actually really hard to get out of.”

Ryan, who is an award-winning dancer, has always been passionate about his work. “Maybe a bit too passionate at times. When that is taken away from you, and when you have sacrificed a lot to be there, that had a super negative effect on me as a person.” He describes the slump he fell into, as being unlike anything he had ever experienced. “I know who I am. I am very mentally strong. I thought there was nothing wrong with me. I thought I was OK, and I could get myself through this.” ​Unfortunately, that made it harder to ask for help. “I think because I’d been so independent in my life, and with my career.”

Ryan’s girlfriend, model Thalia Heffernan, with whom he lived until she moved to New York recently, has herself spoken about her depression in the past. “Thalia was super supportive, but I guess I was sitting there going, ‘Well I don’t need this help. I’m fine, I’m grand. My life is good, I’m happy. I have good friends and family’ and all the rest of it.”

In fact, he was really suffering, he says, describing how he became so fragile, simple things like going to buy clothes became seriously challenging. “You’re trying to constantly deflect and to hide everything that’s going on in your head, and the effect that has on the body and your health. I didn’t really want to go somewhere because I would think people were talking about me. They’re probably not, but your thoughts in your head start to manifest into the fact that they might think, ‘Oh, he’s let himself go’. Them thoughts and feelings only get stronger and deeper, until I realised I had completely, absolutely given up on myself.”

This was what he describes as his rock bottom moment. He didn’t want to go to a mental health professional, he explains. “That would probably break me a bit more,” he says. What if it didn’t work, and he felt more stuck? Ryan describes how as things began to open up again after lockdown, he was hired for some international dance judging jobs. None of the suits he owned fit him, and now he needed several new ones.

“Going to the shop and getting a suit was just a little demoralising. I thought, ‘I’ve got to sort this out. I literally have to drag myself out of this hole. Because it’s not going to get better’. The reason I say I had completely given up on myself was because I had. You know, just simple things like not shaving, not going to get my hair cut. I don’t think I got a photo with my girlfriend for like, two years.”

He found a trainer living nearby who does twelve-week transformations. At their first meeting, Danny asked Ryan why he was there. “Because I’ve just absolutely given up,” Ryan replied. Was that hard to say to somebody he had just met? He nods, “Yeah, but I needed to say it. I needed to get it off my chest. So maybe that was my therapy.”

Danny’s approach is immersive. “He won’t just take you for a personal training session. You have to be in it100pc. It has to be an everyday thing to make a dramatic impact on your life, your routine, the things that you’re doing every day with regard to looking after your food, and what are you drinking.”

He recalls getting in the car afterwards: “I had a little bit of a cry, and then I was like, ‘OK, well what are we going to do about it? You’ve signed up so we might as well give it a go’.” He came home from that first appointment and went for a 10km run. He began to go to the gym twice a day, for 12 weeks — quite a turnaround.

Ryan explains it by describing his approach to dancing, where he becomes fully engrossed in a pursuit. “My background is going to a dance studio on Christmas Day, on New Year’s Eve, or on my birthday. I can put myself in that mode very quickly.”

It’s an intensity he learned as a dance teacher and in competitions, watching fellow dancers from Beijing, Russia, and Ukraine. “I’m dealing with kids that are coming from very disciplined backgrounds.I see those kids work, and it shows me how hard I have to work in my privileged life, to get to where they are mentally. If they’re in the studio for seven hours, I’m going to have to be in there for eight hours, to beat them.”

Ryan began dancing after breaking his femur when a car hit him when he was four. He was an active child, but before putting him into contact sports, his parents wanted him to rebuild his strength after the accident, so they sent him to dancing. He grew up and still lives in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Was dancing an unusual activity for a boy at the time? Ryan smiles, “Yeah. Well my mum’s Catholic and my dad’s Protestant, and their son’s a dancer. So in Northern Ireland growing up, it didn’t really get any worse, like,” he laughs. “I remember going over to the dance school but literally crawling between hedges, hoping my school friends weren’t there.”

For the first three months he didn’t dance, he was just at the back of the class, watching. “Fear. Intimidation. I think there were only two other boys in the class at that time. But eventually, I did get up, and really enjoyed it.”

What he enjoyed was that he had found something physical that he “couldn’t really do”. “I was very good at football and golf and volleyball, anything sporty came very natural to me. And this was the only thing that was kind of beating me. And I didn’t really like it,” he smiles.

It turned out though, that he could do it: Ryan began winning competitions all over the country. But still, he kept it a secret from his friends, who didn’t know he was a dancer until he was about 27, when he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent. “They sent me a message saying, ‘Why have you never told us you do that?’ I basically kept it a huge secret for the majority of my life. I didn’t have a problem with it, I just didn’t understand why anyone else would have a problem with it. And I knew they would. I just didn’t need that in my life.”

The fact he was good at football in school helped, he reflects. “I had maybe got away with some stuff. But then it started getting challenging, because the football team wanted me on a Saturday, but I was flying to Blackpool or something to compete.” His parents, hugely supportive of their only child, would make up excuses.

Now 37, Ryan explains that instead of talk therapy, for him, he turned to the gym. But he has mixed feelings about such places. “I find it can be a very toxic, intimidating place for people to be. Everyone’s there for the same reason, but it somehow turns into a competition of masculinity. I think that was the most humbling thing about the whole experience. I remember my trainer handing me little dumbbells at the start of the 12 weeks. I felt stronger than that, but I effectively wasn’t at that stage.”

He’s aware of the expense that might make personal training prohibitive for many people, especially at the moment. But he points out that when he worked it out, his gym was costing him five pounds a day. “It was worth every penny. And when I think how many times I got a takeaway...”

It’s also taught him about how to properly fuel his body, something he thinks many of us reach adulthood without really understanding. He would try to “get to the smallest I could be with the most energy I could have. And completely doing it in the wrong way, just stupid fad diets,” Ryan says, adding that he realises it’s extremely hard for men to talk about these kinds of issues around their mental wellbeing.

“I think what my personal trainer Danny has given me is the understanding of food. I just didn’t have that understanding. That’s the most ... valuable thing I took away from this. It was not about the aesthetics, but about what you’re putting into your body and what your body needs.”

​For information and support on body image issues, eating disorders and mental wellbeing, visit bodywhys.ie