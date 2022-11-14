| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ryan McShane on weight loss and body image: ‘If you are confident about your body that's wonderful. I wasn’t so I turned to the gym’

As a dancer, former Dancing With the Stars’ Ryan McShane grew up in an industry where body shape helped dictate success. Like many, he lost work during the pandemic and emerged feeling lost. Now he explains how exercise has helped him feel like himself again and why men find it hard to speak out about mental health

Dancer Ryan McShane, pictured in his home town of Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye Expand
Ryan McShane and his girlfriend Thalia Heffernan. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Ryan McShane pictured with his dogs near his home town Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye Expand
Ryan McShane pictured in his home town of Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye Expand
Ryan McShane is working with a personal trainer to get his health and mental wellbeing back on track. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye Expand

Close

Dancer Ryan McShane, pictured in his home town of Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Dancer Ryan McShane, pictured in his home town of Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Ryan McShane and his girlfriend Thalia Heffernan. Photo: David Conachy

Ryan McShane and his girlfriend Thalia Heffernan. Photo: David Conachy

Ryan McShane pictured with his dogs near his home town Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Ryan McShane pictured with his dogs near his home town Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Ryan McShane pictured in his home town of Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Ryan McShane pictured in his home town of Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Ryan McShane is working with a personal trainer to get his health and mental wellbeing back on track. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Ryan McShane is working with a personal trainer to get his health and mental wellbeing back on track. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

/

Dancer Ryan McShane, pictured in his home town of Lurgan. Photo: William Cherry / Press Eye

Liadan Hynes Email

Dancer Ryan McShane posted a split-screen image on his Instagram feed in August of this year, a classic before and after weight loss picture. “I had completely and utter(ly) given up on myself,” the caption underneath reads, going on to explain how he had spent the last 11 weeks working with a personal trainer, Danny (@elitedmk). He hadn’t been keen on posting the picture, he recalls now, but he felt it might help someone else who felt as low as he had before he began working out again.

If you’re confident about your body, all the parts of you, that’s wonderful”, he says. “I just felt that I wasn’t, so this is why I did this. It was more me understanding food, fitness with food, and how that has an effect on me.”

Most Watched

Privacy