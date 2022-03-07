| 4.6°C Dublin

Run faster and avoid injury with Siobhan Byrne’s strength training for runners

If you’re planning on running the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon in June, our resident fitness expert has put together a programme to help you stay the course

Strength coach, personal trainer and gym-owner Siobhan Byrne
Strength coach, personal trainer and gym-owner Siobhan Byrne

Siobhan Byrne

Running is one of those great cardio exercises that helps increase your heart rate, burn calories, increase your fitness level and keeps you feeling energised. All you need is a good pair of runners.

In order to maintain a good running routine, you should look at injury prevention instead of cures. Today, I will be giving you some of my top tips for injury prevention when running, including four exercises that will help prevent injuries and keep the body strong.

