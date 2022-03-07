Run faster and avoid injury with Siobhan Byrne’s strength training for runners

Running is one of those great cardio exercises that helps increase your heart rate, burn calories, increase your fitness level and keeps you feeling energised. All you need is a good pair of runners.

In order to maintain a good running routine, you should look at injury prevention instead of cures. Today, I will be giving you some of my top tips for injury prevention when running, including four exercises that will help prevent injuries and keep the body strong.

Injuries can occur for so many reasons. The obvious is a fall or trip, tightness in muscles, weak muscles pulling against tight muscles, wear and tear, lack of mobility and incorrectly or not warming up or cooling down the muscles.

Firstly, if you are new to running, getting a gait analysis and buying a really good pair of runners that suit your gait can really help you on your running journey. Gait analysis looks at your biomechanics which in turn affects your mobility, flexibility and stability.

The gait analysis allows you to see where your joints may not be supported adequately so you can pick a pair of runners that are suitable to your needs. This will help to prevent injuries. There are specific running stores that will do this for you. Experienced runners should stick to what works for them. But if they are in doubt or finding they are getting frequent injuries, then it’s worth looking at getting a gait analysis done.

If you haven’t already, warming up is crucial. This can be done a number of ways, through dynamic stretching and or a slow-paced warm up — walking to run before going full throttle.

Next up is to include some strength training in your week. Keeping muscles strong should be a priority for everyone. Strong muscles, most importantly, will keep joints supported along with so many other benefits. As we get older, we need to protect joints as much as possible.

You will see in the exercises that I have included some plyometric work. This is adding a small jump movement into the exercises. It basically shocks the muscle and makes it work harder. This helps runners to keep the muscle strong and agile. It’s so easy to trip or go over on some uneven paving when running outdoors and this will help with stability, core strength and the muscles’ reaction to any incident. Aim for two sessions a week of strength training where possible.

Exercises to prevent injury and improve time

Start on your toes and hands with your arms straight back flat and your feet together.

Then jump your feet out to the sides without moving hand position. Immediately jump back to the middle and repeat. Keep your back flat throughout this exercise. Repeat 12-15 times.

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart with your arms bent by your sides.

Bend at the hips and knees into a semi-squat position, leaning your torso slightly forward. Then simply push off your feet, jump straight up in the air and land in a semi-squat position. Repeat 12-15 times.

Start upright with hands by your side. Bend forward at the waist and place your hands on the floor in front. Walk your hands out until you are in a plank position.

Bring one knee up into a mountain climber, then back, and repeating on the other side. When your feet are back to neutral position, walk your hands back until you return to the start position. Repeat 12-15 times on each side.

Start in a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands either side of your head. Squat down and back ensuring your knees are not going forward over your toes.

As you are coming up, start putting pressure on one leg more as you raise the opposite leg out to the side until you get back to starting squat position. Repeat the same movement on the opposite leg on the next squat.

Repeat 12-15 times on each side.

We recommend that you seek medical advice before you set out on this great adventure. The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon will take place on Sunday, June 5.

