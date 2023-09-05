Roz Purcell: ‘I didn’t realise how much value I put on my hair until I got alopecia’
Though Roz Purcell is well known for her healthy living and modelling career, experiencing hair loss led to a crisis of confidence many will relate to. She talks about struggling to manage stress, getting the right treatment and staying positive
Hair loss is a sensitive topic for anyone but for former model turned presenter and entrepreneur Roz Purcell, being in the public eye only magnified the stress she felt when she discovered a bald spot on her head.