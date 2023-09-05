Roz Purcell: ‘I didn’t realise how much value I put on my hair until I got alopecia’

Though Roz Purcell is well known for her healthy living and modelling career, experiencing hair loss led to a crisis of confidence many will relate to. She talks about struggling to manage stress, getting the right treatment and staying positive

Roz Purcell's new book, The Hike Life, looks at the best walking trails in Ireland

Vicki Notaro Today at 03:30