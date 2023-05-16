Raising a child with complex needs: ‘LauraLynn allows us to do the ordinary and extraordinary’
LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice allows families to take a break from the pressure of raising a child with complex needs, and enjoy the magical moments
Kathy Donaghy
Parenting is challenging at the best of times but when one of your children has a severe disability, nothing in life is taken for granted. This is why Alison Lane — a mother of four — says LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, coming into their lives has been revolutionary.