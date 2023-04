‘People just putting up with it is wrong’ — why I’m getting people to talk about incontinence in GAA

New research indicates that incontinence affects half of elite female GAA players, but shame is holding them back from seeking treatment.

Elizabeth Culleton-Quinn, assistant professor in physiotherapy and occupational therapy is conducting a study on incontinence in GAA players, photographed in one of the Labs at the Trinity Centre for Health Sciences at St James Hospital. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Saoirse Hanley Tue 18 Apr 2023 at 03:30