PCOS: ‘The advice was just to go away, take the pill and come back when I wanted a baby’

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is the most common cause of infertility, affecting up to 10pc of women of ‘childbearing age’. It is also the most manageable. This is one of the reasons why awareness is important as, although for many women with the condition becoming pregnant can be difficult, it is far from impossible and early diagnosis can result in a positive outcome.

“Early diagnosis and proper management of the condition can help for both fertility and general health,” says Dr Bart Kuczera of Beacon Care Fertility clinic. “A spontaneous pregnancy is also possible but unpredictable. For example, I had a consultation with a patient seeking treatment for PCOS as she hadn’t had a period in over a year — but during our investigations, we discovered that she was actually six weeks pregnant.”

Niamh Mongey can relate to this, as having been diagnosed with PCOS as a teenager, she was always under the impression that she would need intervention in order to conceive. But she later became pregnant twice without any difficulty.

“In my early teens, my periods were extremely sporadic. I had my first one when I was 12, then it disappeared for a year,” she says. “Then it continued to arrive without warning every six months or so. And when I was around 16, I got a referral from our GP to see a consultant and while an ultrasound identified PCOS, there was no care plan implemented. The advice was that I would need intervention if and when I decided to have children — which was kind of an abstract thing for a teenager to hear.

Read More

“Later on, when I met my partner, I knew I wanted to have children with him, but it was always in the back of my mind that it was going to be difficult. So, it came as a huge surprise to both of us when I became pregnant with our first son (now three), as we hadn’t been planning to conceive at the time. Similarly, with our second son (aged one), it was very easy for us to conceive.

“I realise that fertility is a huge element, but I don’t think my experience is rare. I feel extremely lucky to be living with the condition with two healthy children, but it seems irresponsible that medical professionals branded me with fertility issues from a young age and that I carried that into adulthood.”

The 33-year-old communications manager says while it was beneficial to be diagnosed early, she is only just learning about the condition as it was something which wasn’t really spoken about.

“I have always been quite an anxious, emotional person,” says the Dublin woman. “This is something I managed over the years, but I learned recently that these are common symptoms of living with PCOS. This information would have been useful many years ago as I spent my adolescence assuming that fertility was going to be an issue for me later in life.

“In fact, a GP told me that I would have to have my children as young as possible, which I think was also irresponsible as it was a bit of a burden to carry. I was also told to take the pill and hopefully, that would induce a more regular bleed — but there was no advice on diet or lifestyle.

“I’m only now beginning to educate myself on the impact of PCOS and am learning just how common it is. I think it’s just assumed that women with PCOS will be heavier, will develop more facial or body hair or experience male-pattern baldness. But the condition is very nuanced and individual, so the care plan needs to be tailored to the individual too.

“My advice to others would be to advocate for themselves, or for parents to advocate for their young person. The condition is not a blanket diagnosis, so don’t take the textbook treatment plan — make sure to ask for the whole picture.”

Maureen Busby agrees. She was diagnosed with PCOS in her twenties and also says she was given very little advice or guidance on the condition and how it would affect her life.

“I’m sure the taboo around discussing periods added to the delay in getting my PCOS diagnosis,” she says. “I made the connection myself by reading a medical textbook in a university bookshop and was eventually diagnosed at age 29 as I had suddenly gained a lot of weight and facial hair.

“When I was younger I didn’t have a problem with my weight but felt I wasn’t taken seriously or listened to regarding my concerns and questions. I was basically told to just go away, take the pill and come back when I wanted a baby.

“Over the years, things have improved but at one point things were so bad with mood swings, irregular periods, exhaustion, cystic acne and weight gain that I considered having a hysterectomy to just get rid of it all — but PCOS is complex and that wouldn’t have solved it.”

Expand Close Maureen Busby believes more information and support needs to be given to women with PCOS at every stage of life. Photo: Philip Magowan/Press Eye / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maureen Busby believes more information and support needs to be given to women with PCOS at every stage of life. Photo: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

The 50-year-old says the condition has brought many challenges for her, including the disappointment of not having children herself. “I’m from a large family so am extremely lucky in that sense but it’s not the same as having your own child,” she says. “I have also found it challenging to control my weight and have suffered weight bias repeatedly, mostly by gynaecologists, which at times led me to disengage with healthcare.

“Approaching menopause, I embarked on a Masters in Health Psychology, which I knew would give me an opportunity to carry out some research as there is a void of PCOS research in post-reproductive life — it’s as if those of us with PCOS don’t matter after child-bearing years, which is so unfair. The research found that like when first diagnosed, there is little help or support and most people have to navigate this time themselves.

“This made me more determined to raise awareness and I later set up PCOS Vitality on social media and started a PCOS support group on Facebook. This has grown to a following of over 17,000 people who support one another, share tips and help each other with questions we may have. Recently we’ve been awarded charity status which is fantastic considering we are completely run by women with PCOS who volunteer their time because they are passionate that others don’t suffer like we have.”

Maureen, who lives with her husband in Co Down would advise others who have recently been diagnosed to do as much research as they can and make sure to stay as healthy as possible.

“My main concern now is to focus on preventing the long-term consequences of PCOS which can be very serious, like type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease and womb cancer,” she says.

“Of course, not everyone gets these, but I think it is good to be informed so that you can lessen your risk. PCOS has not had the medical or research attention it merits and there is still a lot to learn about this lifelong condition.

“My advice to anyone who has just been diagnosed would be to look at our website where there are lots of free resources. You need to be your own best health advocate and one thing I always say to people is to recognize that PCOS is not your fault.

“Although there is no cure, there are many things you can do to manage your symptoms and many women do go on to have children successfully. I now use supplements, nutrition and exercise to help control my symptoms but we are all different and what works for some women may not suit others.”

Dr Bart Kuczera agrees and says the treatment for PCOS depends on the actual needs of the patient: “There is no uniform way of managing it — for example, anti-androgen medication may be prescribed to control acne and the pill may be prescribed to regulate periods,” he says. “For women trying to conceive, medication can be prescribed for ovulation induction.”

For more information, see pcosvitality.com, hse.ie and beaconcarefertility.ie