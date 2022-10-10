| 7.1°C Dublin

PCOS: ‘The advice was just to go away, take the pill and come back when I wanted a baby’

With wide-ranging symptoms, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can impact health and fertility. Yet a lack of research into the condition means many women are left to figure things out for themselves 

Niamh Mongey was diagnosed with PCOS as a teenager. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Niamh Mongey was diagnosed with PCOS as a teenager. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Arlene Harris

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is the most common cause of infertility, affecting up to 10pc of women of ‘childbearing age’. It is also the most manageable. This is one of the reasons why awareness is important as, although for many women with the condition becoming pregnant can be difficult, it is far from impossible and early diagnosis can result in a positive outcome.

Early diagnosis and proper management of the condition can help for both fertility and general health,” says Dr Bart Kuczera of Beacon Care Fertility clinic. “A spontaneous pregnancy is also possible but unpredictable. For example, I had a consultation with a patient seeking treatment for PCOS as she hadn’t had a period in over a year — but during our investigations, we discovered that she was actually six weeks pregnant.”

