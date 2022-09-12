‘Palliative care gave us time with baby Mícheál. It was limited. It was sad. But we made memories’

‘We had no inclination of anything being wrong through our early pregnancy scans,” Gemma O’Gorman says, going on to explain that an issue arose at the week 30 scan of her second pregnancy, in December 2019, where an anomaly was spotted — a dilated ventricle.

After appointments with consultants, Gemma and Joe, who live in West Clare and are also the parents of Órnaith, who at the time was two and a half, were referred to Holles Street. By now, Gemma was 34 weeks pregnant. She recalls how anxious they felt, with no idea what was ahead.

An in-utero MRI showed that their baby, whose gender was as yet unconfirmed, had a condition called ACC (Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum), a disorder of the structure that connects the left and right hemispheres of the brain. “It would mean there would be developmental delays, so we were kind of gearing ourselves up for that,” Gemma explains.

Their son Mícheál was born on January 23 2020, at 38 weeks. His parents had the name picked out since their first child was born. “It was always going to be Mícheál. Joe’s dad was Mícheál. My granddad’s brother was Mícheál. There’s a bit of a connection to it.”

Upon birth, Mícheál immediately started having seizures and was brought straight to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). “We had him at eight o clock in the evening, and the following morning he was down having his own MRI,” Gemma explains. “We had the whole weekend of him being in NICU, hooked up to everything. We couldn’t even hold him there were so many wires, all we could do was basically touch his hand. I got discharged on the Monday — it was horrible leaving hospital without the baby.”

The following day she and Joe were back with their son’s doctors, who told the couple they suspected he had a rare genetic disorder, which was life-limiting. “The neurologist had to deliver that news, that they had strong suspicions that it was an XLAG (a condition that affects brain development). We turned to each other and were like, well how long is life-limiting?” The doctors were unable to tell them, however, it transpired their son had further complexities, including malabsorption, which meant he was not getting sufficient nutrition.

Mícheál was in hospital for five weeks — After three weeks in Dublin, first Holles Street, then Temple Street, he was transferred to Limerick, where Órnaith finally got to meet her little brother. There had been “plenty of video calls,” their mother says. “They showed that he wasn’t that well because he had the tube going in. We explained to her that the tube was there to give him food because right now he can’t drink. We were kind of explaining simple things — we obviously couldn’t explain to her the whole story.”

It was in Limerick that they were introduced to Hillary Noonan, the clinical nurse coordinator for children with life limiting conditions. “She made us so at ease,” Gemma recalls. “Whatever worries we had, the minute she came in the room you felt relaxed — she was our angel. She was telling you all the information you needed to know in layman’s terms, rather than doctors’ terms.”

It was Hillary who suggested they get the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation involved. “At that point, I was still in a bit of denial: we’ll get him home, we’ll get him stable, we’ll have a good time with him,” Gemma says. “I was still a little like, ‘are you sure this is really needed at this moment in time?’ But she approached the situation with such professionalism. She really made us realise that, while we think we might have a lot of time with him, here’s the reality, we may not.” The palliative care team told Gemma and Joe that it was time to go home with their son and “make your memories.”

Gemma recalls being shocked initially upon hearing the term palliative care. “For me anyway, it meant hospice, not being at home. It was explained to us that palliative care is actually for home, that the nurse comes out to see if you’re OK, and assists you in any shape or form.”

As well as the Jack and Jill liaison nurse manager, Mags, the Milford Hospice Home care team and Irish Cancer Society night nurses formed a team that helped the family go home with their son and care for him in the final four weeks of his life — all at a time when Covid-19 was beginning to spread through the country.

Getting home was Joe and Gemma’s priority. The team knew this, and did everything to facilitate the couple’s goal. They brought Mícheál home on February 29 and went straight to the church to have him christened. The team’s care kicked in immediately. “What they gave us, instead of having days with Mícheál, we had four weeks, because of the level of care for him, and his sheer grit and determination to live. We brought him to the seaside. We were making memories,” Gemma says.

Gemma, Joe, Ornaith and baby Micháel O'Gorman

“As difficult as the situation was, we were able to get sleep and stuff like that. And we needed it, looking after Órnaith on top of that,” Joe says. “The help that we had because we had opportunities to rest and stuff meant that we were able to do a lot of stuff with Mícheál that we probably wouldn’t have been able to, because we would have been wrecked. We were able to make memories with him. Which we honestly didn’t think we would get to.”

In hospital, Mícheál had had tubes and wires attached to him. “You couldn’t relax with him,” Joe explains. “When we got him home, we were able to hold him in our arms whenever we wanted to.”

They could enjoy their son, Gemma adds. “Enjoy him being in our company, our home, in a more relaxed environment. In hospital, you tend to be a bit more stressed. Having the palliative care team here, along with all the other supports that we were able to get, meant that we were able to come home, and relax. Enjoy our time. Although it was limited, and it was sad. We still have memories and time that we would never have gotten if we were stuck in hospital.”

Mícheál would dip, then rally, Joe says. “Every time he dipped, he’d go down a little bit lower. The night that he was away, Gemma was up talking to the night nurse until about three o’clock in the morning.”

Just after Gemma got into bed, the nurse brought their son into them. “Saying that he actually had changed. Because she is a night nurse, and she is with patients constantly who pass away in her care, she knew exactly the signs. He came into us, and we had him,” Gemma says.

Mícheál passed on March 31. By then, Covid-19 restrictions had set in, and churches were closed. “We couldn’t have a funeral. The one thing we could do was basically bring him to the crematorium.”

Gemma describes how the team’s care continued after the death of their son. They would text to check in, asking how their daughter was getting on. On the night before Mícheál went to the crematorium, one of the nurses asked what she could do to help. They explained that they didn’t want to leave their son in the living room on his own, so she stayed the whole night with him in the couple’s sitting room. “Just holding him and keeping him comfortable. It was more comforting for us. We felt they couldn’t do enough for us.”

A counsellor from the Milford Hospice advised them on how to talk to their daughter, who was now nearly three, about what had happened. “We wanted to talk to Órnaith about it,” Gemma says. “We weren’t going to dismiss it, or say it never happened, you never had a brother.”

“It was a very delicate conversation to have, but the advice was to give her direct information. Don’t sugarcoat it in any shape or form. Mícheál was born, he was very sick. His body stopped working, and he died. They are literally the phrases that we have been using. Typical child, she’ll come out and say, ‘I had a brother, he died’,” Gemma smiles. “Probably the best decision we’ve made was not to bring religion into it, because we don’t want to confuse it. Heaven is a place, so she thinks she can go.”

They will give Órnaith further information as she gets older if she needs it. “But only if it’s actually appropriate for her emotionally and her own development. When she was sad, we acknowledged it, and we talked to her about it. We have a photo book inside that Joe’s sister-in-law did for us, all our pictures.”

As to how they are now, Gemma explains she has good days and bad. Important days are hard, such as Mícheál’s birthday or the day he died. Understandably, her maternity leave after was difficult. “You’ve an awful lot of time to think,” she says. “You’re on maternity leave,” Joe says, and Gemma adds “and I don’t have a baby.”

Both found returning to work challenging in ways, and while they are delighted for family members who had babies around the same time as Mícheál or since, it was difficult, in the face of their loss. They have both attended grief counselling, provided by the palliative care team. The O’Gorman’s have also raised funds to support the charities that helped in supporting Mícheál, by walking the equivalent length of Route 66, with their daughter, and raising €18,000.

Gemma outlines the difference the palliative support in their home made to their family. “Don’t expect to do it on your own. It’s not going to be easy. It’s not. If you ask for help, in some way, you will get help.” “If the help is there, take it,” Joe adds.

Palliative Care Week 2022 takes place from September 11 to 17. The theme is ‘Palliative Care: living as well as possible’, reflecting how palliative care looks to positively support people with life-limiting conditions and their families by putting the individual at the centre, supporting their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs; allowing them to live as fully as they can.

Eilín Ní Mhurchú is liaison nurse manager in Cork for Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, working with children up to age six.

“No two families are the same — you’re completely led by what they want,” she explains. “If they want their baby to die at home, we will absolutely support that.”

Most of the team’s work is around supporting a family and reassuring them their child will be comfortable.

She reflects that being at home when their child is dying allows a family a sense of autonomy. “It’s really difficult for that in hospital. It’s not that anybody means that, but there are rules and protocols. Whereas there’s no rules at home.”

Speaking directly to other children about what is happening is key, she advises. “Children don’t mince their words. ‘Is he dead yet?’ You have to be very clear — you don’t speak to them in euphemisms.”

Eilín explains her work is about trying to ensure a family has no regrets about their child’s final days. “Because all these families have to go on and live again. Yes, there are very dark days ahead, and it’s about acknowledging that, but I always say, ‘you will be OK’.”

She adds that she has been doing this work for 18 years. “And I know families will be OK. Not today or tomorrow; it will take a number of years. They will be different people because they have lost a baby, their baby is gone. I always feel it takes away a piece of them.”