‘Palliative care gave us time with baby Mícheál. It was limited. It was sad. But we made memories’

Losing a child to a life-limiting condition is utterly devastating. But with the support of health care professionals and support organisations, the opportunity to make the most of that precious time together makes all the difference for families

Gemma, Joe, Órnaith and baby Mícheál O&rsquo;Gorman Expand
Gemma and Joe O'Gorman with daughter Órnaith at home in Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Gemma and Joe O'Gorman with Mícheál at home in Kilmurry McMahon, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

‘We had no inclination of anything being wrong through our early pregnancy scans,” Gemma O’Gorman says, going on to explain that an issue arose at the week 30 scan of her second pregnancy, in December 2019, where an anomaly was spotted — a dilated ventricle.

After appointments with consultants, Gemma and Joe, who live in West Clare and are also the parents of Órnaith, who at the time was two and a half, were referred to Holles Street. By now, Gemma was 34 weeks pregnant. She recalls how anxious they felt, with no idea what was ahead.

