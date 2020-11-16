‘Our years with Kevin were pure happiness — he enriched our lives with every single day of his life’

At their home in Ballina, Co Mayo, Kevin’s parents Mairead, a nurse tutor, and Chuck, a school principal, talk animatedly about their first-born son. They’re also parents to Iarla (13) and Hannah (11).

That’s not to say that talking is easy. They’re sharing Kevin’s story, their memories as a family and their experience of his death as a way to raise awareness of the work of LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

This month LauraLynn launches its ‘My Legacy’ initiative in which it and other member charities ask members of the public to consider leaving a gift in their will.

While Kevin’s condition was never fully diagnosed, it was complex.

Mairead says that while she and her husband quickly realised that they did not have society’s perception of the perfect child, Kevin was perfect for their family in how he enriched their lives and the lives of others every single day of his life.

“People use the term ‘suffering’ with regard to children with chronic illness or who have complex healthcare needs or a disability. That’s where Kevin’s space was – he fitted all three. He had pain and yes he had a hard life from a medical perspective but Kevin loved life.

"It was never a burden in our lives to have Kevin the person, it was a joy. Our lives are less rich since he died — they’re less complete,” she says.

For Chuck, Kevin’s life simply brought so much joy. His illness cut through all the nonsense of life and all the “superficial crap”. His life brought real mindfulness to all of their lives because Kevin just wanted the ‘craic’ and to live in the moment.

When they look back at photographs from over the course of Kevin’s life, they realise they all look so happy, even though they were exhausted a lot of the time.

“It was a different happiness — purer would be the word I’d use,” says Chuck.

Despite the complexity of his health needs, the family was determined that he would live as full a life as possible.

So when they went on a trip to Disneyland and were told Kevin couldn’t go on a high-adrenaline ride with his oxygen container, his parents took it off for the short ride.

He loved the slippery dip at Westport House or sitting on the back of a bike strapped in and leaning out to catch the wind in his face as his father pedalled.

But even as Kevin’s will was strong, his little body was getting weaker. He got a peg tube in at the age of one and as time went on other serious complications arose.

Mairead says the knowledge that Kevin’s life would be shorter crept up on them gradually. She describes it as a feeling of "walking down the stairs, rather than up the stairs”.

After the birth of Hannah, the family look back on a wonderful two-year period when special memories were made.

But the nature of Kevin’s condition meant he was susceptible to infection. He hadn’t been in hospital in two years, but the revolving door of hospital appointments and visits began again.

It was at this time that LauraLynn came on the family’s radar. What they were craving was a space where they could go that was non-medicalised, where they could be together as a family.

Even in their home, what should be the most normal of places, Kevin’s condition meant the presence of nurses, personal assistants and constant medical equipment. And while the Dunfords are hugely grateful for all the help they received, at times it felt like their family didn’t get a break to just be.

Going to LauraLynn also allowed their two boys to play together in a way that hadn’t been possible before.

The playground in the grounds had a wheelchair roundabout, and Iarla put Kevin on the roundabout. When he returned from playing with Kevin, Iarla remarked to his parents that he’d never before played with Kevin without their help.

The experience in the playground at LauraLynn led to the family becoming involved in the development of a playground at home in Ballina. The Dunfords felt it was important that the playground being developed in the town should be more inclusive and a wheelchair-accessible roundabout was added.

Kevin was due to officially open the award-winning playground but in a cruel twist of irony, opening day was the day Kevin was making his journey to the funeral home.

The Dunfords were insistent that the opening should go ahead and Kevin’s friend from school and from LauraLynn, Paddy O’Brien, did the honours instead. Paddy died three years later.

“I remember thinking he should be in there doing it but I was glad Paddy was doing it. I also thought ‘look what Kevin’s impact is going to have on children we’ll never know’. And that’s what the whole legacy thing with LauraLynn is about: nobody knows when something is going to come to their door,” says Mairead.

After three weeks in intensive care and a week in transitional care, Kevin died at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin. He was three weeks short of his ninth birthday.

The family was used to him being in and out of hospital. They didn’t know the end was so close. His death came just a month after the death of Mairead’s brother Kevin, who had always been a great support to the family and a refuge for Mairead.

After Kevin’s death, his family took him to the Butterfly Room at Laura Lynn. This gave them time to prepare for the journey back to Mayo with their son. They could also receive visits from family members and friends in Dublin and spend time with Kevin.

“It was an envelope of compassion, care and understanding and so dignified. When we walked into the room to put Kevin in the bed, it was so well thought out that they had a picture of him on the locker. It was the only image that stood out in the room.

"It made you feel like he was the whole universe because when you lose a child, you’ve lost your universe. It’s life-shattering,” says Mairead.

“The Butterfly Room is something you don’t dare think about but when you need the Butterfly Room, it’s something you’re very thankful for.

"A children’s hospice is something people don’t want to think about – they see it as a sad story – but the thing is, it can come to any of our doors. It can come to your grandchildren, it can come to your children, to a niece or a nephew. Nobody knows what lies ahead. Life is a funny old thing.”

For the Dunfords, Kevin is still very much part of their lives. His mother says he’s the first thing she thinks about when she wakes every morning and the last thing she thinks of at night.

“In the first year you’re in a bit of an abyss and I wouldn’t like to be there again. People use the term ‘moving on’ but you never move on from your child. You can’t move on; you learn to live with it and you learn to intertwine it into your life.

"You have the things like anniversaries and birthdays and Christmas but sometimes you nearly prepare yourself for those. It’s the out of the blue moments you don’t expect and they just hit you like a thunderbolt,” says Mairead.

“Kevin loved life. He loved people. He loved horses. When we knew we were going down the road less travelled, we made a pact that no matter what life held for us, we were going to go for it and we were going to give Kevin every opportunity to live a full life.”

For more information on how to make a legacy gift please visit www.lauralynn.ie/how-to-help/gift-in-will

