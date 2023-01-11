Operation Transformation leader hopes to rediscover long-lost confidence and apply for dream job as a football coach

Mother-of-two Stephanie Bowden lost confidence in recent years but now she is determined to get back in shape, both physically and mentally. Photo: David Cantwell Photography

Operation Transformation returned to our screens last Wednesday, with five remarkable leaders and a refreshed visual identity.

The central aim of the RTÉ show is to inspire audiences to live longer, healthier, happier lives.

One of the show's leaders is Stephanie Bowden. Living in Clondalkin, Dublin, the 31-year-old is in the second week of her weight-loss journey.

She lives with her partner Brian and their two children, Jack and Aoife, Ms Bowden is hoping to bring some sparkle back to her life. She wants to believe in herself again, while helping others do the same.

Read More

With a love for sport, football is the main passion in her life outside of family.

She holds a UEFA coaching licence and puts this to good use at Crumlin United, where she is a coach.

However, Ms Bowden is still young and wants to get back on the field of play.

She gave birth to Jack four years ago and Aoife last year. While they were moments of profound joy, it was during this time that she lost her mojo.

After Jack’s arrival, she had a health scare. That forced her to stop playing football over fears she could suffer a heart attack.

“I stopped turning up to things,” says Ms Bowden, “I was so afraid to move, I thought I was going to have a heart attack.

"In the meantime, my mental health, and obviously physically, I wasn’t helping my body in terms of my overall wellbeing.”

After completing her UEFA B license, an exciting job opportunity arose for Ms Bowden.

“People were texting me, telling me to go for this. [They were] saying it’s near me, that I know the role.

"I’ve worked as an auxiliary coach. I’ve done these programmes. This was an opportunity to co-ordinate it all and I have the personality to do that.

“I truly believe we have a world star in this country, I believe that the talent is there. And it’s my job to find and help and nurture that.

"So, I thought ‘great, I’ll go for the job’. I put the kids to bed, wrote up the cover letter, fixed the CV up, went through it all to make sure I wasn’t missing anything.

“But before I submitted it, I went for a shower, came back out, looked in the mirror and I saw myself and what I was – and that was a very, very unhealthy young woman.

"I thought, ‘there is no way I’m walking into that job to do that…How can I tell elite players, nurture them, or get a player to buy into what you’re asking them to do?’

"If I’m asking players to give 100pc, then I certainly need to show it too. So, I never applied for the job.

“It killed the dream. I allowed fear to kill a dream. Fear stopped me looking after myself, but hopefully that dream will come around again one day.

“A couple of weeks passed, a good few friends got in touch asking if I had gotten the interview and I just said I didn’t apply. And a friend asked me why and I just said: ‘I need help’.”

This prompted Ms Bowden to apply for Operation Transformation. She hopes it can provide her with the help and support she has needed.

“I’m so excited for the journey. I’m really excited,” she says with a smile.

"I’m in week one. I’ve looked at the food plan, I’ve followed it to a T. I’m looking at it and I’m kind of angry thinking, ‘why didn’t I do this years ago?’ Obviously, I had the mental side of it to work on, but it’s so easy and I’m enjoying it – it’s satisfying.

“I’ve spent the week learning how to do things. I’m a bit of stickler and I’m just killing myself doing it.

“I’ll buy the food, cook up the veg, sort it out and throw it in the oven. I'll go on my run and then, when I get back, I have my dinner. It’s a family approach as well.”

While the prospect of documenting her weight-loss journey on television is daunting, that part of it is also a key motivator.

The leaders will have a weekly health check where 14 health indicators are monitored. These include upper body strength, balance, lower body strength and cardiovascular.

Key areas are monitored, such as hydration, blood pressure, metabolic age, weight, general health, nutrition and movement, among others.

“It makes me more determined because I like to be accountable. What it has done has reconnected me with the community.

“I will think of the gut feeling that I had. Right now I feel good – it’s the contentedness.

"I know I’m looking after myself so I’m quite content. So when I’m lagging – like the other day I had a really tiring day and the dinner came around and I didn’t want to do it – but I just reversed myself back to the day before.

"Karl Henry gave me a great tip: just live in the day, just go by day. If it’s day five, just stay in day five. Don’t worry about day six or what you didn’t do in day four – just work on day five.

“My overall goal is that I’m mentally in a better place, my overall wellbeing is in such a better place.

"Whether I’m under-qualified for a job or over-qualified, I want to be able to hit that ‘submit’ button. It’s all stepping stones.”