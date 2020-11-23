| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Napping, praying, chatting, drinking tea & laughing: My magical lockdown with my 107-year-old Granny’

Being cocooned with her beloved Granny Nancy since March is something for which 37-year-old Kildare woman Louise Coghlan will be forever grateful

Louise Coghlan with her grandmother, 107-year-old Nancy Stewart. PHOTO: BY GERRY MOONEY Expand

Close

Louise Coghlan with her grandmother, 107-year-old Nancy Stewart. PHOTO: BY GERRY MOONEY

Louise Coghlan with her grandmother, 107-year-old Nancy Stewart. PHOTO: BY GERRY MOONEY

Louise Coghlan with her grandmother, 107-year-old Nancy Stewart. PHOTO: BY GERRY MOONEY

Louise Coghlan

As I sit on a homely colourful patchwork couch, I hold a tall white mug decorated with pink flowers, the prettiest mug anyone could possess — fit for a queen and without doubt a mug that could only belong to the house I sit in as I write this.

It’s like being in a house from Ireland of old. I’m sitting beside a cosy, piping-hot Stanley cooker with buckets of turf either side. The woman resting her eyes in the armchair across from me is a century and seven years old, shining brightly.

The clock ticks loudly in the background (along with three other clocks in this room) as my gran, Nancy Stewart, takes a few afternoon winks, as she calls them . She’s not really asleep.

Privacy