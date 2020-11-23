Napping, praying, chatting, drinking tea & laughing: My magical lockdown with my 107-year-old Granny’

As I sit on a homely colourful patchwork couch, I hold a tall white mug decorated with pink flowers, the prettiest mug anyone could possess — fit for a queen and without doubt a mug that could only belong to the house I sit in as I write this.

It’s like being in a house from Ireland of old. I’m sitting beside a cosy, piping-hot Stanley cooker with buckets of turf either side. The woman resting her eyes in the armchair across from me is a century and seven years old, shining brightly.

The clock ticks loudly in the background (along with three other clocks in this room) as my gran, Nancy Stewart, takes a few afternoon winks, as she calls them . She’s not really asleep.

Louise and her grandmother Nancy

Louise and her grandmother Nancy

As she wiggles her hands to and fro between her rosary beads, I spot her opening one eye to see if I’m still sitting in position. I ask her if she’s tired. She says “no, I’m just lazy”.

What a great answer from a woman who has lived on this planet since 1913. I think she’s allowed to be a little bit lazy after all she has contributed to the world at this stage.

Can you even begin to imagine what her eyes have seen in her lifetime? She’s been here so long I can’t even fathom what her eyes have seen and her ears have heard on this fast, ever-changing planet.

We are in the latter half of lockdown number two here in Ireland as part of the never-ending nightmare of the Covid-19 virus. Nancy, also known to me as ‘Granny’, has been my company for it all since way back in March.

I’ve been with her night, noon and morning since our worlds all changed at the beginning of this year and there is no way I’ll ever forget this time I’ve been given to spend so closely with Granny.

Louise and Granny share a laugh

Louise and Granny share a laugh

As for everyone this has been a very unusual, intense time for me. But also, it’s been magic. In a time when the world has been scared and frightened, me and Granny have sat together like two old women passing the time eating, drinking, chatting, baking, praying, singing, napping and my most favourite part, laughing.

It’s as if we are women of the wartimes, albeit without men out fighting (we laugh at the lack of husbands in our lives — another shared ground, another shared giggle).

Throughout lockdown, we don’t discuss how the war is going (Covid that is), nor do we wonder what we can contribute to it. No, instead we remain warm and cosy inside her little brown door drinking tea and sharing our lives.

Louise Coghlan pictured with her grandmother 107 year old Nancy Stewart at her home in Clonard Co. Meath. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Louise Coghlan pictured with her grandmother 107 year old Nancy Stewart at her home in Clonard Co. Meath. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

I know many are devastated at being cut off from the outside world, but we don’t even miss it. Granny is hugely content in her home in Clonard, Co Meath where she has lived since the day she married her beloved Bob in 1937.

Sadly Bob passed away in a car accident as they were going to Mass in the village in 1989. Amazingly , Granny has never lost her faith, another aspect of her personal resilience and strength that reminds me that anything is possible when your mindset is in gear. Her heart was broken but her spirit wasn’t.

Granny Nancy with her beloved late husband Bob on their wedding day in 1937

Granny Nancy with her beloved late husband Bob on their wedding day in 1937

Granny had six children: Finian, Kathleen, Margaret, Anne, Mary and my mother, Olive. She lost her twin daughters, Margaret in 2007 to a long battle with motor neurone disease, and Anne in 2010 to utter heartbreak of losing her sister.

It hasn’t been easy for Granny by no means and as the years have passed, she has not only lost a lot of her family members but also a lot of her dear friends.

On a positive note she is blessed with 84 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and loves them all dearly.

Granny loves being in her home, in her big armchair, and in her company I’m like a small child warmed to her mindset. As she says : “I don’t miss going out too much as I’m not like everyone else rushing and racing and chasing the clock. No, instead I’m saying my prayers and drinking tea, sure I have a great old life.”

I have taken on her motto, and have become very content saying my prayers and drinking tea.

Louise Coghlan pictured with her grandmother 107 year old Nancy Stewart at her home in Clonard Co. Meath. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Louise Coghlan pictured with her grandmother 107 year old Nancy Stewart at her home in Clonard Co. Meath. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

My job was lost early on as I work with the elderly, teaching them how to use their smartphones. Like the rest of the country I await the return of my job but for now I’m happily minding Granny and learning how to live life without wanting for much and settling my soul into a place of contentment and quiet.

The clock continues to tick and the day moves along and Nancy remains peaceful and happy in her big black armchair. We chat about times gone by, times present and even times ahead. She’s as wise as the Buddha and as funny as Charlie Chaplin.

She, like me, is a Libra, and she carries the balanced approach to not only her viewpoint but also her being. She believes in two sides to every story and is faithful to her own motto of never falling out with people.

“If they annoy you, just smile and let them go on, Louise,” she says, with a cute little wink. “I’d never fall out with anyone. I just wouldn’t chase them. Let them think they are right and then the peace will remain inside you. Life is too short to fall out or be in bad humour.”

She’s a lady who doesn’t believe in complaining either. It’s all in her mindset and most importantly in her heart. Never a day goes by where she doesn’t laugh, doesn’t see the positive in the world and doesn’t say ‘thank God’ for this, and for that and the other about 50 times before breakfast.

She’s an exceptional lady and I’ve not only been blessed with her being part of my family tree , but I’ve struck gold by her being my best friend, my spirit guide and most fortunately I’ve got to enjoy and survive the lockdowns of 2020 with her and everything in between.

It’s a special moment . I’ll never forget this time in my life, and of course it’s not over by any means. I’m not going anywhere and neither is she, thank God, but I just felt it was important to write down and share with you this magical experience.

My granny is the oldest lady living in her own home in Ireland and for that alone I’m so honoured to sit with her, never mind love her and drink bucketloads of tea with her. So, what is Granny Nancy’s secret to such a long, loving life ? We discuss this regularly ourselves , and she always returns to the same four tips.

She believes that not stressing is a huge part of her long life. She says that too many people are stressed, especially in 2020, and too often it’s about things and stuff we cannot control.

Number two, is she thoroughly believes in and loves good food. She eats three serious meals a day, all at the same times and all made up of the same types of food every week. A good breakfast (Weetabix, toast and tea), a traditional Irish dinner (meat, veg and potatoes) and her teatime consumption… wait for it… (could all nutritionists please look away now…) is a fry five evenings a week. Yes sausages, puddings and the much-loved fried bread, gobbled down with a big mug of tea of course.

She has fish two days a week, and Granny Nancy believes good food is what has stood her so well for 107 years on this planet.

Granny attributes her long life to good food

Granny attributes her long life to good food

Her third tip is more spiritual, more emotional: having a faith and believing in something greater than us down here on earth is very much part of her story. Believing that being good is always the right choice and trying your best to act on that very belief is what she attributes her long life to.

The final tip is friendship and a big mug of tea. No matter the question, tea is always the answer, and sure it wouldn’t taste half as nice on your own — company is key to a good cup of Barry’s.

I could read every book in every library and I wouldn’t learn as much as I do in an hour spent with Granny Nancy Stewart.

No book could light my heart up the way she does. No book could inspire me to find the positive in the world when it really looks quite rocky at times. No book could turn my smile upside down with a glint from her sparkling left eye.

No book could place within me a want to be a better me, a want for a better, fairer and kinder world.

No book could leave me pushing myself beyond myself to be a better human. No book could like osmosis share wisdom beyond this world and way back to a time where there were no cars, no computers, no phones and not a lightbulb to be seen.

Granny Nancy (bottom right) with her mother and siblings

Granny Nancy (bottom right) with her mother and siblings

This is all of Nancy Stewart and more. To describe Granny Nancy is way beyond my ability. To explain the magic she has within her heart and the magic that is within her body. She is my dearly beloved grandmother and best friend.

I’ve always known she was special, and for her to survive the lockdown with such optimism and hope, I’ll be forever grateful to have been given this time to watch, listen and learn from my very own Buddha, my very own guru.

In life these moments don’t pass too often and for most we don’t take the time to enjoy them but on this occasion, the gift of time was given to me and I am beyond grateful.

