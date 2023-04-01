| 11.8°C Dublin

My mum had the same dementia as Bruce Willis. This is what life with her was like

Bruce Willis (Yui Mok/PA)

Bruce Willis (Yui Mok/PA)

Bruce Willis (Yui Mok/PA)

Bruce Willis (Yui Mok/PA)

Amy Lambert

I was 20 years old when my mum was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a rare form of the condition which impacts around one in 20 people with a dementia diagnosis.

Looking back, my family and I were completely naïve as to what this would mean in terms of care at first. Even the period leading up to mum’s diagnosis was stressful. I was working at a law firm in London at the time and homeworking was not standard then, which meant I had to use annual leave to take mum to appointments as we were seeking a diagnosis, as well as making time after work out to help out around the house.

