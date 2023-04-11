‘My breast changes were assumed to be pregnancy-related – turns out I had breast cancer’

When Natasha Whelehan was pregnant with her second child she began experiencing symptoms of what turned out to be breast cancer. She urges others to persist if they feel there is something wrong

Anyone who has ever been pregnant will know that sometimes your body doesn’t feel like your own. Apart from the obvious changes in shape and size, you may also feel extremely tired or nauseous, your skin may feel sensitive, you may experience swelling and have breast sensitivity or pain. It was the latter symptom which caused Natasha Whelehan some distress when she was pregnant with her second child in 2015. But despite the pain intensifying, her doctor initially believed it was pregnancy related and would right itself after delivery.