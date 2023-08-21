‘Music was my life, so I hoped my tinnitus would go away. But it never did’

Tinnitus involves a continual ringing in the ears that can be very debilitating for those afflicted. Shane Atlas shares how he first realised he had it, why it forced him to give up drumming, and his advice for other sufferers

Shane Atlas pictured in Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne

Arlene Harris Today at 03:30