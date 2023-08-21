‘Music was my life, so I hoped my tinnitus would go away. But it never did’
Tinnitus involves a continual ringing in the ears that can be very debilitating for those afflicted. Shane Atlas shares how he first realised he had it, why it forced him to give up drumming, and his advice for other sufferers
Everyone knows what it feels like to come out from a high octane concert or even a packed club with a ringing sound in their ears from prolonged exposure to very loud sounds. But for around 18pc of the population, this irritating sensation doesn’t go away within a short period of time and some will suffer with a ringing, buzzing or humming sound in their ears for their entire lives.