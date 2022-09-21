Mum gets lost in her own home... but we are still waiting for a dementia diagnosis

One of the strongest memories from my childhood is of doing my homework at the kitchen table while my mum watched Countdown.

Rubik’s Cube, quiz shows, Sudoku, crosswords, she loved them all.

Today she can’t find her way around the home where she has lived for more than 40 years, her speech is rapidly disappearing and she can’t remember close family members.

Her memory has been failing for some years but the decline has been significant throughout lockdown.

Yet, despite the fact my eight-year-old daughter was able to spot the signs of dementia at the beginning of the year, my mum has still not received a formal diagnosis.

A social worker came to the house last summer and carried out an assessment — the first step to getting that all-important diagnosis, we’re told — but inexplicably no further action was taken.

At the time, we were warned of lengthy wait times so we only discovered in June, when we made enquiries, that no referral had been made.

A second assessment was subsequently carried out and my mum is now on the waiting list for an appointment at the memory clinic.

However, as of the end of May, there were 670 people waiting for a memory assessment in her health trust in Northern Ireland, with the longest wait for an appointment standing at 442 days. In the meantime, the toll on my dad has been significant.

At the age of 75, he is responsible for every aspect of my mum’s care.

It is no longer safe for her to be left alone for any length of time so my dad makes frantic trips to the supermarket — the only break he has from his caring role spent trying to get home as quickly as possible.

I live more than an hour’s drive away, my brother lives in England, so the help we can offer is limited.

Given what we know about waiting times for the memory clinic, we have all but given up on a formal diagnosis.

Instead, my attention has turned to getting support and a care package to allow my dad to have some desperately needed respite.

I have spent many years writing about the broken health and social care service but my experience in recent months has been frustrating, horrifying, upsetting and exhausting.

It can take countless attempts over more than two weeks for a social worker to return a call — but with one social worker working across two GP surgeries, delays are inevitable.

They are stressed and harassed when you speak to them and can offer very little except apologies for the lack of service they can provide.

We’ve been advised that community care packages are so scarce it is unlikely one will be put in place for my mum, with one social worker commenting that getting a care package is “like a lottery”.

They offer varying strategies on how to improve our chances — for example, it was suggested that my mum should be admitted to hospital. The theory being that while she takes up a hospital bed, the trust is more likely to put a care package in place.

Apparently, because my dad doesn’t want help with personal care or meals, their case will not be seen as a priority.

It appears that his mental health and physical well-being are irrelevant.

The approach of leaving carers to cope by themselves until they reach breaking point is a false economy and in nobody’s best interests.

We’ve been advised, that certainly for the foreseeable future, our only hope of help is if we source and pay for it ourselves.

Yet, the one private company we did contact failed to turn up to meet us as scheduled without any explanation — completely shattering our trust and any notion that they deserve to care for my mum.

The benefits system is equally complicated and the NI Direct website is woeful.

For example, it advises contacting your local trust for further information but when I tried that, the person I spoke to had never heard of Direct Payments and I was further advised that no-one in the trust could help me.

I am certain my experience is not unique and what is particularly troubling is that I am familiar with the system, I am capable and competent, yet I have failed miserably in my efforts to get help.

How many individuals are out there today struggling, left as my dad has been, to care for a loved one — propping up the system and saving the government countless millions of pounds in the process — with absolutely no support and no hope of any help on the horizon?