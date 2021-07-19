| 14.6°C Dublin

MS left me unable to walk as a teen, but I bounced back and have been off meds for 18 years

Dundalk man Conor Kerley tells spent months in hospital battling the condition as a child. He shares how his diagnosis led him to a career – and a PhD – in human nutrition 

Conor Kerley says he has been feeling great for many years. Photo: Mark Condren. Expand
Conor with his best startup award for Phytaphix Expand
Conor is now a doctor of nutrition and a dietician Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

Conor Kerley was a 15-year-old Junior Certificate student growing up in Dundalk when he experienced his first episode of multiple sclerosis (MS), just after Christmas in 2002.

I was young, healthy and active. Studying for my exams, a very good scholar, a very good athlete,” he recalls. “I had some issues with my knees due to injuries, so for Christmas I got a stepping machine. It would allow me to build up my leg muscles without any impact from the floor.”

A few days after the 25th, Conor spent an hour on the new machine. The next morning, his legs had noticeable deteriorated. “I just thought, ‘oh I’ve overdone it’. But over the next few days it got worse. “When walking I would trip over the kerb, even though I could see there was a kerb coming, and I knew I had tripped over the last one. So I was very conscious of it, but I still tripped over the next one.”

