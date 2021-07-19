MS left me unable to walk as a teen, but I bounced back and have been off meds for 18 years

Conor Kerley was a 15-year-old Junior Certificate student growing up in Dundalk when he experienced his first episode of multiple sclerosis (MS), just after Christmas in 2002.

“I was young, healthy and active. Studying for my exams, a very good scholar, a very good athlete,” he recalls. “I had some issues with my knees due to injuries, so for Christmas I got a stepping machine. It would allow me to build up my leg muscles without any impact from the floor.”

A few days after the 25th, Conor spent an hour on the new machine. The next morning, his legs had noticeable deteriorated. “I just thought, ‘oh I’ve overdone it’. But over the next few days it got worse. “When walking I would trip over the kerb, even though I could see there was a kerb coming, and I knew I had tripped over the last one. So I was very conscious of it, but I still tripped over the next one.”

On New Year’s Eve, Conor went to the local hospital in Dundalk. Concerned, they immediately sent him to Beaumont Hospital. “By midnight, I was in a brain scanner.” He spent the next fortnight in a brain surgery ward, undergoing tests and scans. By this stage, Conor had lost significant amounts of physical function, particularly on his left-hand side. “It was pretty scary. The overwhelming feeling was exhaustion. I slept for 18 hours a day, maybe more. You know I’m sick when I sleep through a meal,” he laughs.

“I kind of thought that I might be dying, I was so tired I didn’t really know,” he adds. It would be some time before Conor would receive his diagnosis. In the following months, he was forced to take time off school, and spent long hours on physio, occupational, and language therapy. “The whole left-hand side of my body was in I’d say 90pc paralysis. I had to learn how to walk and talk again, how to tie my shoelaces, hold my knife and fork. I could walk, but I’d struggle a lot. To walk 10 metres was a major hurdle.”

In March of 2003, three months after the first episode, Conor experienced a second attack, this time it was facial symptoms. “A tingling in the face, almost like I had a stroke,” he explains.

Conor with his best startup award for Phytaphix

Conor with his best startup award for Phytaphix

After an intensive six months, during which Conor missed approximately four months of school, he was back to near normal physically. He gradually began to return to school, managing roughly half-days every second day and a full day once a week. “I wasn’t able to hang out on the street, play football, school was exhausting.”

For the Junior Cert, Conor took his exams in a room with no other students to facilitate rest breaks he might need. Unfortunately, Conor, who is now 33 and lives in Ashbourne, began to experience his third episode of MS in August 2003, an attack on his right-hand side.

“It was much more subtle, but unfortunate timing, in that it came right when I was back to good physical health. And my right-hand side would be my dominant side,” he explains. It was after this third relapse that he received his diagnosis.

“I’ll never forget it,” Conor says now. “At that point I had been sick three separate times, and I had spent roughly a month in hospital, over two different occasions. The diagnosis was almost a relief; to know what was happening, and why.”

Conor, at this point aged 16, was vaguely aware of MS as an aunt had it. “It was something that happened to older people, but there it was happening to me. My attitude from the start would have been, ‘let’s fix this, what can I do to improve things?’ I’ve always been determined, hard-headed. Sport was a big motivator. I wanted to get back to playing.”

Aoife Kirwan, information, advocacy, and research officer for MS Ireland says: “MS is a demyelinating disease of the central nervous system. It interferes with neurological function and can result in a range of symptoms. The most common age in which to be diagnosed is between approximately 20-40, but it can be diagnosed in older age groups, and less frequently in younger. There are twice as many women worldwide living with MS as there are men. In Ireland, approximately 9,000 people have MS.

“MS impacts people in a very individual way. Approximately 85pc of people will be diagnosed with relaxing remitting MS, where they can experience periods of more dysfunction, followed by periods of remission. There are also progressive forms of MS, where people can experience a decrease in the number of relapses, but an increase in the level of disability.”

Kirwan lists fatigue, weakness, sensory issues, numbness, pins and needles, issues with vision, with balance, cognition, speech and swallow, bladder, bowel and sexual dysfunction as among the various ways MS can manifest. For Conor, he was about to start fourth year in school. Classes had been amalgamated, and he didn’t know many of his classmates.

“I was reluctant to tell people, I didn’t really know how to. How do you go from talking about girls, or sport or something, to telling somebody you have MS? Automatically the first thing would have been, ‘oh I know somebody in their 80s with that, they’re in a wheelchair’. Or, ‘what does that mean?’ I just decided to park it and deal with MS in my own time. School could be about fun and teenage stuff.”

He started a course of medication but quickly began experiencing noticeable side effects. “It was really awful. I’d wake up in the middle of the night shivering, my bones would be freezing, even though the blanket and the heating were on.” He was also exhausted and both school and sports became difficult.

“It was absolutely horrendous. This was probably my darkest couple of months,” Conor recalls of those months in late 2003. “I was just feeling so bad all the time. For my mental and physical health, I thought this is not viable for much longer.” Against the advice of his medical team and family, he made the decision to stop taking medication. “I felt absolutely awful. I thought nothing can be too much worse than this.”

After extensive reading, Conor then decided that living a healthier lifestyle seemed like a good place to start. “Slowly and surely I started improving my diet, making sure that my sleep was good, that I wasn’t getting stressed out, and that I was physically active in many different ways every day.”

That was Christmas 2003. Now, almost 18 years later, Conor is still medication free, symptom free, and relapse free. “MS is so variable; it doesn’t follow rules. But because I had three relapses within 18 months; Christmas, March, August, that would generally be seen as a bad sign, a fairly aggressive start. So to go from three episodes in eight months, to none in 18 years, it’s quite a nice feeling,” he says.

He adopted a diet which focused on omega-3 fatty acids, nuts, seeds and green vegetables, with less meat, butter and cheese. “I still remember bringing in bags of dried fruit, and all my friends calling me the bird man. Because nobody ate trail mix or anything like it. Everybody just had crisps for lunch, with a white bread sandwich. There was none of the variety that we see in modern day Ireland.”

“Understanding your own triggers in MS is important,” says Kirwan. “Some people can find that modifying their diets can be beneficial, while others don’t. MS Ireland does not recommend any particular diet. We advise individuals to consult with a qualified dietician or their MS team who are best placed to provide individualised advice based on each person’s unique needs.”

At first, Conor saw his doctors every three to six months. Over time, that decreased. “I went back to sports quite quickly, maybe too quickly, when my balance was still very bad. Over time it got better. It’s still not 100pc, but it’s not bad. I still play some sports for fun, and to keep healthy and fit.”

After school, Conor went on to Trinity College Dublin to study for his degree in human nutrition and dietetics. Upon graduation, he completed his clinical doctorate with the school of medicine and medical sciences at UCD, winning awards for his research work.

Conor is now a doctor of nutrition and a dietician

Conor is now a doctor of nutrition and a dietician

Now a doctor of nutrition and a dietician, Conor worked in academia in Ireland and the US for several years. In November 2020, he launched his own company, Phytaphix. Their product. Immune Phix, is a whole-food, plant-based nutrition product, aimed at supporting the immune system. And the company has already won several awards.

“Right now, I feel absolutely great,” Conor reflects of his own health. “I’m not too concerned about myself deteriorating, unless I really start to fall off the wagon by completely neglecting my own health. MS progresses whether you know it or not, whether you have symptoms or not. However, my physical and mental health haven’t deteriorated at all over these 18 years, which is quite a significant time period. The most recent scan which showed progression was in 2004; I haven’t seen my neurology team for 15 years.”

“MS is an unpredictable condition,” Kirwan explains. “The symptoms experienced by each person living with the condition can vary in terms of symptom set, severity and duration. Some people will experience progression of their condition and an accumulation of disability. In some cases, people can have smouldering lesions. These are chronic active lesions that don’t necessarily result in an individual experiencing symptoms, but there is radiological evidence of progression.”

Nowadays, Conor’s own plant-based diet centres mainly around legumes, fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

MS has impacted his attitude to life, he reflects. “I would try and enjoy life maybe more than I would have. I’m not going to burn myself to the ground just to get on in life when I could be enjoying things better. I know the value of taking time off. I would have had no problem in grinding myself down, whether it was physically or mentally, when I was that teenager. But now I absolutely see the value in making sure that I get physical activity in, but also sleep well and that I do spend time away from work.”

For information on Conor’s work, see phytaphix.ie. For information on MS see ms-society.ie