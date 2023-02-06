| 1.5°C Dublin

Metastatic cancer: ‘I knew the seriousness of it but I always felt that I’d get through it — I’m known for being stubborn’

Mum of four Niamh Conroy describes how living with rectal cancer has been made easier thanks to a close support network and staying positive during treatment. She advises others in the same position to live in the moment

Niamh Conroy: &lsquo;Know that you are you and you are not a statistic.&rsquo; Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Niamh Conroy recommends getting checked as soon as possible if you have any health concerns. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Niamh Conroy: &lsquo;Know that you are you and you are not a statistic.&rsquo; Photo: Mark Condren

Arlene Harris

Opening up about embarrassing symptoms is something we all need to learn how to do. When faced with issues of an intimate nature, many people put off going to the doctor because they are reluctant to go into detail.

But, early detection is key, so regardless of the delicacy of the subject, it is vital that if we have any concerns we should not hesitate to voice them, as it could make all the difference to diagnosis, treatment and outcome. However, even if diagnosed at a more advanced stage, there are still many options available.

