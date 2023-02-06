Metastatic cancer: ‘I knew the seriousness of it but I always felt that I’d get through it — I’m known for being stubborn’

Opening up about embarrassing symptoms is something we all need to learn how to do. When faced with issues of an intimate nature, many people put off going to the doctor because they are reluctant to go into detail.

But, early detection is key, so regardless of the delicacy of the subject, it is vital that if we have any concerns we should not hesitate to voice them, as it could make all the difference to diagnosis, treatment and outcome. However, even if diagnosed at a more advanced stage, there are still many options available.

Niamh Conroy had no hesitation about seeking advice from her doctor, when two years ago she noticed that her “stools were getting thinner”, there was occasionally blood on the paper after she had been to the toilet and she was losing weight.

Following tests, she was diagnosed with rectal cancer and she is now living well on treatment.

“I first noticed symptoms in October 2021 when I wasn’t going to the toilet as often and regularly felt like I wasn’t really finished when I did,” she says. “I wasn’t too concerned as I thought it might be to do with being close to menopause or maybe I needed to alter my diet — otherwise, I felt great, so didn’t pay much attention.

“But by December I began to feel a bit concerned as I still had the same symptoms and people were commenting on my weight loss, and by Christmas I was tired and not eating as much as usual. I thought it might be my thyroid, coeliac or another bowel disease but cancer certainly wasn’t on my radar. However, in January 2022, I went to my GP who took my symptoms seriously and performed a manual exam (digital rectal exam) as well as ordering blood tests and referring me for a colonoscopy.

“A couple of weeks later, the results came back showing elevated liver enzymes, which indicated possible gallbladder problems. Then when I had the colonoscopy in February, the scope couldn’t get past a mass in my rectum, which, I was told, would need urgent attention. After a few more examinations, the oncologist confirmed that the mass was very large and cancerous, and I would need a stoma operation as soon as possible, along with further tests to determine if it had spread elsewhere.”

After being told this devastating news, the 45-year-old, who is currently on sick leave from her job as a community support worker for the Central Remedial Clinic, was given details of her proposed treatment plan. But two weeks after her diagnosis, she discovered that the cancer had spread to the liver.

“When I was told I had cancer, I felt strangely calm,” she says. “I was wasn’t at all bothered about having a stoma and managed it very well from the start. During my hospital stay (in March 2022), I underwent a biopsy of the liver and a Port-a-Cath (a device used to draw blood and insert treatment such as chemotherapy) was inserted into my chest to make it easier to get chemo over a long period of time. It was tough going as there were no visitors allowed due to Covid, so I really struggled emotionally. When I went home, my mum came to stay and help for a bit while I recovered. Then I started my chemo on April 8 and it was administered every two weeks.

“I completed 12 full cycles and then had a further three with a reduced dose as maintenance — and halfway through treatment, I had scans which showed a good response but I wasn’t quite ready for surgery, so they kept going (with treatment). My oncologist has always been so positive and encouraging, which has been an enormous help in keeping me feeling positive, even though I probably drive him mad with questions.

“I stayed very well throughout treatment and had no complications, getting out as much as possible, eating very well and healthily and going to acupuncture every two weeks — this definitely helped me to tolerate everything with almost no side effects.

“At the end of active treatment I had a number of scans which showed a fantastic response, so I am now being considered for a liver resection to remove the tumours and when recovered I should go on to get radiation therapy and surgery to the main primary tumour. I hope for all of that to begin very shortly.”

Niamh, who lives with her husband Gearóid and four children Sebastien (15), Evie (12), Amelie (10) and Gabrielle (6) in north Dublin, remains as positive as possible as she tries to adapt to living with cancer.

Niamh Conroy recommends getting checked as soon as possible if you have any health concerns. Photo: Mark Condren

Niamh Conroy recommends getting checked as soon as possible if you have any health concerns. Photo: Mark Condren

She would advise anyone who has been diagnosed with metastatic or inoperable cancer to accept any support offered and try to live in the present.

“I think I had already expected it (her cancer diagnosis) when the GP got the results of the first blood tests, so I wasn’t really shocked,” she says. “I had hoped for liver surgery sooner but the amount and the location of the tumours meant I needed to undergo a lot of chemo first. So, we just went into a ‘deal with it’ mode and I made sure to enjoy as much time with the kids and the family as possible, particularly in the early days before any of the ‘chemo fatigue’ kicked in. We (she and her husband) knew the reality and seriousness of it all yet we always maintained the feeling that I would just get through it — I’m known for being stubborn and ornery.

“But having said that, I do get days where I feel scared - as do the rest of the family. So we talk about it, allow ourselves the space to feel it, acknowledge it and then put it in a place where it belongs and just keep on moving forward while enjoying what we have.

“If I could give any advice to someone who has just been diagnosed, I would say that they should allow themselves to feel whatever it is they feel. There is not any one size which fits all (when it comes to feelings and diagnoses) and there is no right or wrong way to do this, so it is all valid.

“You can feel many things at once or go through cycles (of feeling things) and that’s OK too. Know that you are you and you are not a statistic and take one day at a time. It’s OK to have different priorities now, but find those who support you and accept the help. Also, counselling and therapy is wonderful, so link in with all the supports you can. The psychology department in Beaumont Hospital and the Marie Keating Foundation have helped me to manage how huge everything and have helped me to bring everything back to the here and now - with mindfulness, diet, exercise and fun. All of these are the real self care, which you need and deserve.”

Thankfully the mother-of-four is receiving all the treatment and support she needs, and she would advise anyone who is concerned about any symptoms to seek advice as soon as possible, as early detection can make all the difference to positive outcomes.

“It can be easy to dismiss symptoms as being down to various different reasons but I would encourage people to listen and pay attention to their body,” she says. “If there is a change which lasts more than a couple of weeks, just get it seen to. Also, if you’re not happy, then advocate for your own health. The system may be burdened but those working in it will always support you. You’re not burdening anyone by looking after your health.

“For anyone diagnosed with bowel, colon or rectal cancer, we have just started a new patient organisation called the Irish Colorectal Cancer Community which can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We are currently preparing for our main awareness campaign too, which takes place during March and April, with the support of the Marie Keating Foundation and members of the Colorectal Oncology Professions.”

Liz Yeats, CEO of The Marie Keating Foundation, agrees that early diagnosis is very important when it comes to cancer.

“The advances in treatment and also our knowledge of adopting a healthier lifestyle can also mean that when someone does present with advanced cancer, many people are living really well beyond the five-year prognosis,” she says. “We are seeing this all the time within our Positive Living support group for those with metastatic cancer.

“An advanced cancer diagnosis does not mean you cannot live well for many years to come. However, we do urge people to take action and get yourself checked by your GP if you notice any signs or symptoms that are unusual for you.”

About colorectal cancer

Around 2,930 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Ireland each year.

It affects both men and women, but is more common in people over 50.

Having a close family member who has had the disease or another bowel condition increases your risk.

You’re also more at risk if you are overweight; have a diet high in fat and red meat and low in fibre, fruit and vegetables; smoke; and drink above the low-risk guidelines.

But people with no risk factors can still get the disease.

Symptoms include:

A change in normal bowel motion, such as diarrhoea or constipation. Feeling you have not emptied your bowel fully after a motion. Pain or discomfort in your abdomen (tummy) or back passage. Trapped wind or fullness in your tummy. Weight loss. Feeling tired and breathless (due to anaemia from blood loss). Rectal bleeding or blood in stools.

For more information and resources, go to mariekeating.ie