‘Menopause is not a disability, but it is so debilitating’

Meg Mathews is on a mission to get women talking about menopause. She talks HRT, hot flashes and the impetus behind her new book

An icon of the '90s Britpop scene, Meg Mathews wants to get people talking about the menopause Expand

Suzanne Harrington

A few years ago, sitting in a 12 step recovery meeting, Meg Mathews shared how she was feeling: exhausted, anxious, overwhelmed, depressed, demotivated, brain-fogged, weepy, achey, falling apart.

She had become convinced that her mad party days in the ’90s — she’d been married to Noel Gallagher at the height of Britpop — were finally catching up with her. She thought she was losing her mind.

Externally, the former music PR had — and continues to have — an enviable life in London’s Primrose Hill.

