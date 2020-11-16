‘Menopause is not a disability, but it is so debilitating’

A few years ago, sitting in a 12 step recovery meeting, Meg Mathews shared how she was feeling: exhausted, anxious, overwhelmed, depressed, demotivated, brain-fogged, weepy, achey, falling apart.

She had become convinced that her mad party days in the ’90s — she’d been married to Noel Gallagher at the height of Britpop — were finally catching up with her. She thought she was losing her mind.

Externally, the former music PR had — and continues to have — an enviable life in London’s Primrose Hill.

Yet physically and emotionally she began feeling increasingly wretched, and spent a fortune on woo-woo trying to get to the bottom of it — tapping, acupuncture, crystals, a healer in Hawaii, “so many vitamins I rattled” — until eventually she shared it in a meeting.

“I said that I might as well have a drink because I felt so shit,” she says. “And a woman stopped me on the way out, and suggested that what was wrong with me sounded a lot like the menopause.”

Read More

Read More

The woman then talked her through what this actually meant; what she learned was revelatory and life-changing. Prior to this, Mathews had thought that menopause meant her periods would stop at some stage and she “might feel hot a couple of times”.

Meg’s menopause turned out to be considerably trickier than that, but once she realised what was happening to her, she armed herself with knowledge, and turned it into a resource to share with other women.

She created megsmenopause.com, full of helpful information around physical and mental health, nutrition, support, research, and a shop that sells everything from serum for the menopausal face to lube for the menopausal fanny.

She has just published a highly accessible book, The New Hot: Taking On The Menopause With Attitude & Style, in which she aims to empower readers by doing what the medical profession and wider society still does not: informing women — and their loved ones — what menopause can actually involve.

And how it can impact on everything from hair to sex to bones to mental health to cognitive function.

“I have dyslexia and ADHD,” she says. “So I need pictures, I need quick, easy-to-read information, rather than ploughing through medical journals.”

The book includes input from doctors, clinicians, ob-gyns, psychologists and sexual health experts, as well as campaigners and alternative practitioners.

She starts with a Meno-Audit — see panel — which are 34 symptoms and changes connected to the menopause, so that you can figure out exactly where you are before you present to your GP.

(Mathews ticked 32 out of 34; even after surgical menopause — an oophorectomy aged 48 which plunged me into menopause overnight — I still only ticked 16. And 16 were more than enough).

Mathews is on a mission. “I can’t believe people are only just starting to talk about this,” she says. “There’s still so much taboo and shame, because of everything that goes with it — loss of libido, loss of confidence, loss of looks. Why are we not talking about this more?”

Despite considering herself “a woman of the world”, she says she hadn’t a clue what was happening to her.

“I just thought 'this is life, this is the luck of the draw’. But 90pc of menopausal women have symptoms. It’s a really awful thing to go through — it’s not a disability, but it’s so debilitating.

"I’d never even heard of perimenopause until I was 48 — I had no idea it could last 10 to 15 years. Until recently nobody was talking about it, but now Michelle Obama and Angelina Jolie and other amazing women are being open about it.”

Until recently, it was spoken about euphemistically, if at all, referred to as ‘the change’, the stereotype of the menopausal woman — hot, angry, dried up — the butt of jokes.

In 1948, says Mathews, when the word was mentioned on BBC radio, there was an outcry about “lowering broadcasting standards”.

Even today, science still doesn’t know the whys, whats and hows of menopause, never mind how to effectively treat it.

Try to imagine a world where men went through such a potentially destabilising, distressing long-term health situation, and nobody talked about it. No? Me neither.

“Menopause affects half the workforce — millions of women — yet there is nothing mandatory in place to support women, the way there is for mental health,” says Mathews.

Expand Close Mathews says the menopause is 'another aspect of women's rights' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mathews says the menopause is 'another aspect of women's rights'

“I wanted to write my own story from the heart, but I didn’t know where to start, where to go, how to explain. Our GPs aren’t up to date — they spend just a few hours of their training on the menopause.”

What she would like to see is every 45-year old woman receiving a letter or email from their local health authority outlining what is going on and what to expect.

That this doesn’t already happen is a shocker.

One of the worst aspects of menopause is wondering if you are going mad, because everyone focuses on the physical symptoms, even though hormonal changes affect mental health just as much.

Generations have muddled along, not making a fuss, internalising it. Wondering if they have lost the plot.

“This is just another aspect of women’s rights, because if men were going through this, there’d be a drug you could buy over the counter the way you can buy Viagra over the counter in Boots,” says Mathews.

“And while we have come a long way, from talking openly about periods to the #MeToo movement, now it’s time to talk about the menopause. Unlike having babies, women don’t have a choice about it.

“Also, men do want to know, because it affects them too, it affects the whole family — but if women don’t know enough about it, how are men going to know?”

Although the book deals with everything from nutrition and HRT to trans menopause, focus has inevitably fallen on Mathews advocacy of masturbation (“four times a week!”) and the importance of lube and sex toys (“test them on the tip of your nose”) to keep vaginal atrophy at bay.

Read More

Read More

Again, this is not talked about enough — loss of oestrogen causing thinning of the vaginal walls. Orgasm helps. Use it or lose it, physiologically speaking, even if your libido has fallen off a cliff.

“Quite often desire will kick in if you just get started,” she writes.

Mathews is being pragmatic rather than sensationalist — she wants to raise awareness and get people talking openly.

“If I have to talk about masturbation and dry vaginas to get the attention of the mainstream media, then I’ll do it,” she says.

“Why aren’t there menopause storylines on soap operas? They’ve dealt with everything else, and soaps are an excellent way of sharing information.”

Yet instead of exploring in detail the complexities of individual menopause, we are still swamped in its myths: sex will never be good again, libido will never return again, this is the end of your sexual self. This is not so.

But until very, very recently, we have been on our own with it all. And nobody talks about how post-menopausal feels — empowered, liberated, perhaps even a bit radicalised.

The emergence of the wise woman, no longer drowning in mummy-brain oestrogen.

And the fact that if you have always enjoyed sex, you will always enjoy sex; it may just be a different kind of sex than when you were 25.

“Menopause is mind-boggling,” says Mathews. “Someone helped me when I needed it, and so now I want to pass the information on. That’s my reason for doing it.”

Do the menopause audit — 32 symptoms

Common symptoms

Hot flushes, night sweats, loss of libido, vaginal dryness, irregular periods.

Mental symptoms

Anxiety, irritability, panic disorder, difficulty concentrating, mood swings, brain fog, depression.

Physical changes

Fatigue, hair loss, sleep problems, dizziness, weight gain, bloating, allergies, brittle nails, osteoporosis, irregular heartbeat, changes in body odour, bladder problems.

Pains

Breast pain, headaches, joint pain, electric shock, burning mouth, nausea and digestive problems, dental problems, muscle tension, dry itchy skin, tingling extremities.