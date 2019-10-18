Menopause Awareness Day is pointless without 'change'

Which genius thought up National Agriculture Week (March)? Or, for that matter, Occupational Safety & Health Day (April), National Friendship Day (August), World Smile Day (October) or Boiler Switch Awareness Week (October)? In case you're wondering, the latter encourages people to switch on their heating to safeguard against cold weather.

World Smile Day (October) requires people to do acts of kindness. Yes, people, it's come to this. We need to be reminded of the basics of being a human. Most of these campaigns, admittedly, have their heart in the right place. Some, like Movember (which raises awareness of male-related cancers) have been actual lifesavers.

In any case, today sees World Menopause Day roll around again. It's a push to remind women who are approaching or experiencing menopause to take action and recognise their health symptoms. As if they can't ignore hot flashes, UTIs, low libido and weight gain.

Do we really need to be made aware, or even reminded about it all; a sceptre held over the heads of women pretty much from the time they are 30?

Apparently so. Doing a 'health audit' before and around the time of the menopause can apparently help women avoid chronic illness in later life, according to a new report. In the decade after the menopause, women become vulnerable to chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, cognitive decline and cancer, so the early post-menopause years provide the opportunity for women to take preventative steps to steer a more positive course.

"The main message we want to put forward is that, at the menopause, women have a chance to take steps which will help determine whether they go on to live a healthy and active life," says the study's lead author, Dr Roger Lobo.

And yet, even without the help of an awareness day, menopause has been having a bit of a cultural moment of late. Put it down to the visibility of female celebrities in their late 40s and 50s who are no longer shaving five years off their age to bag decent acting roles. Cameron Diaz and Gillian Anderson have spoken publicly about the menopause.

A generation or two ago, menopause was near enough a signal of the end of days. In a world where youth and vitality were the main signifiers of female allure, admitting to a hot flush was a tad unsexy. But these days, women approaching middle age don't become invisible or lesser.

Yet much like an experience of childbirth, parenting or even a serious illness, many women are probably unaware of just how seismic a change the menopause presents until they actually get there. And, as with childbirth, it's all very well talking about it, but being slap bang in it is a different scene altogether.

We're probably some way off standing up in a board meeting and admitting to a menopausal moment or popping our HRT medication at a dinner party. Happily, we're getting there.

But is Menopause Awareness Day just another excuse to shill women more stuff, or do these health awareness days actually result in making us healthier?

That's the very question asked by two public health experts in a new study published in the American Journal Of Public Health. After reviewing the existing literature on the impact of health awareness days, the researchers concluded these initiatives didn't seem to be doing more than just drawing attention to issues.

Being aware of what you need to do to be healthy and putting it into effect with healthy choices, are two entirely different things. Maybe all of these awareness days could help raise funds or result in advocacy for actual policy change? Don't know about you, but I'd certainly be down for paid perimenopausal leave and subsidised Vagisil or UTI treatment. And oftentimes, it's not the woman going through the menopause that need to be made aware of these icky symptoms, but those around her.

I should think many a woman's experience of the change of life would be a whole lot easier if their nearest and dearest were entirely on board. Not putting mood swings and the like down to being a middle-aged crank would be a good place to start. So when are we penciling in National Menopause Awareness Day for Husbands Partners and Children then?

Irish Independent