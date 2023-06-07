Medical gaslighting: ‘I pointed out that I wasn’t an alcoholic — but apparently, that’s something an alcoholic would say’
Though more commonly associated with relationships, gaslighting can also occur in health settings. Dawn O’Shea reveals her experience of the issue while seeking psychiatric help, as an urgent reminder of the importance of advocating for yourself
Dawn O'Shea
Gaslighting has been crowned the top word of 2022, with searches for the term increasing by almost 2,000pc last year. Gaslighting defines a form of psychological manipulation that leaves the victim questioning their own reality — think Donald Trump and the stolen election. It usually happens in a power dynamic, but it’s not always intentional or malicious.