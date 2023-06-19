ME in the family: ‘At 12, my daughter is teaching her brother how to manage symptoms. It’s sad seeing them share strategies’
Dublin woman Sarah O’Connell was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, as was her mother before her. Her 12-year-old daughter Hayley was recently diagnosed and her son Jake is being treated for long-Covid. She shares her story
Filomena Kaguako
‘I often had the thought, ‘Gosh, if I had known that myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) may have a genetic component, would I have chosen to have children?’” These are the profound words of Sarah O’Connell, a mother-of-two who had a tumultuous experience pursuing an ME diagnosis for her 12-year-old daughter Hayley and a paediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (Pans) diagnosis for 8-year-old Jake.