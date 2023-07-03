‘Losing my nipple to breast cancer was devastating – my areola tattoo brought my confidence back’

Breast cancer survivors can face a lot of challenges as they rebuild their health, including struggles with their new appearance. But services like 3D nipple tattooing can make a big difference

When undergoing a mastectomy, a woman must prepare for a myriad of things: the reality of living without one or both breasts, whether or not to undergo reconstruction, and dealing with other life-saving treatments that must be endured when facing breast cancer. But so many women, once they’ve fought and won back their health, don’t realise that the surgery will leave them without a nipple even after reconstruction. Unlike losing one’s hair, that’s permanent.