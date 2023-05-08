Long-Covid: ‘I used to get up at 5am to exercise – now I use a mobility scooter’

There is much that’s still unknown about long-Covid, but as Dubliner Chris Flack reveals, the chronic illness can have a devastating impact on sufferers

Before he contracted Covid-19 late last year, Chris Flack was most likely to spend his weekends leading a group in an eight-hour hike. As part of an active lifestyle, he would average four spin classes a week, and get up most days at 5am to train. Then in November 2022, Chris became ill. It wasn’t a bad bout, he recalls now. “Not particularly severe; I wasn’t hospitalised, it was just acute for a couple of days.”