Living with an alcoholic: It’s important people can say, ‘I love this drinker but I hate them today’
As a former alcoholic and someone who lived with an alcoholic, the team behind Bottled Up are uniquely qualified to help others impacted by a loved one’s heavy drinking
Husband and wife team Dr John McMahon and Lou Lewis first launched their website, Bottled Up (bottled-up.com) about 15 years ago. Aimed at helping people who were living with drinkers, generally family members, it is an interactive website, with a free programme that will give the family information, tools, chat room areas and the ability to talk to Lou and John. The site also offers help to drinkers themselves.