Lifelong asthma: I was told I would die young so I didn’t set up a life for myself. Losing my sister at 21 changed everything – now I put living first, and asthma second

Colet Murphy was told she wouldn’t make the age of 21. Now, as she approaches her 50th birthday, she feels she has defied the odds. Bringing her severe asthma under control has given her a new lease of life and she’s only getting started on ticking off her life goals.

By changing her lifestyle, incorporating a more holistic regime including exercise and meditation into her daily life, Colet has managed to bring the condition she felt had controlled much of her life under control. She hopes that by sharing her story, other asthmas sufferers will realise that there’s a lot they can do to change things for the better.

But it wasn’t always this way and Colet says she had conceded to herself many years ago that her life may be short. She convinced herself she couldn’t expect the ‘normal’ things to happen to her, like having a long-term relationship, her own family or even buying a house.

But the shocking death of her sister from an asthma attack changed her perspective and Colet, a digital marketer, decided that she could no longer continue to let asthma control her life.

Colet describes her childhood as being a wrapped in cotton wool. It had to be, she says, due to the severity of her condition and her parents Zita and Philip were on tenterhooks much of the time.

She says the severity of her asthma meant that catching an infection saw her end up in hospital on a ventilator. At the age of 11, she burst a hole in her lungs after an attack. At 16, the doctor treating her following an attack believed she was dead.

When she looks back on that period of her childhood, life was punctuated by frequent hospital visits. “I was a like a Duracell battery; they’d pump me up with steroids and I’d have lots of energy but then it would drain away,” she says.

“I was considered an infectious asthmatic rather than an allergic asthmatic. To this day, I have to really watch myself in terms of infections. With Covid, I feel like I’ve had to negotiate my way around it with as much caution as possible. It was the first time in years that I felt I had no control over things. I’ve been on a ventilator — I know what that feels like because I’ve been in ICU so many times,” she adds.

Despite her condition, Colet says she tried to find a way around things. The severity of her asthma pushed many things out of reach — like socialising with friends or exercise — that she allowed herself to feel that life was almost temporary for her.

She adds: “I didn’t set up a life for myself. I didn’t expect to be here to do things like get married or have children. I set myself up in temporary jobs. I didn’t take on long-term projects. I said don’t commit because you won’t be around. I said don’t attach to someone. I just said this is my path and I’ll always be unique.”

Colet wants to keep her sister's memory alive

Losing her older sister, Angela, after an asthma attack in October 1993 changed many things for Colet including the mindset that she was somehow on borrowed time. Angela also suffered from asthma but to a much less severe degree than Colet. On an evening out bowling to celebrate her 26th birthday, Angela collapsed leaving her family devastated.

“I asked, ‘why did I not die and she did?’ I lived with that survivor’s guilt for years. When the ambulance was outside, it was always for me. I was 28 before I realised I’m supposed to be here, that I needed to live on. I was only 21 when Angela died,” Colet says.

Her moment of realisation came when she participated in a seminar run by American guru Tony Robbins in the UK. Colet says it dawned on her that she’d never really lived her life because she was afraid to.

“I realised I’m here and this is my life. I said I can carry Angela with me. It was like starting a new chapter,” she says. That new chapter, which began at the age of 33, saw her buy a house in Kentstown, Co Meath, and she focused on getting her asthma under control. Her asthma up until then had controlled her. Pills, tablets and steroids combined with regular hospital visits were par for the course.

With the support of her GP, Colet started to look at ways of becoming more focused on optimising her health so she wouldn’t need to rely on steroids or end up in hospital. “Every step I’ve taken I’ve liaised with my doctor. I had issues from being on steroids for so long,” says Colet.

Even going from A to B was a challenge in terms of exercise but slowly she began incorporating exercise into her life. “I’m living a life now where my asthma is second and my life is first. I’d get out for a walk nearly every single day. I try to walk 5km every day and if I can’t get out, I’ll sit in the garden. I love being among trees. I do water aerobics — I call it my water disco. That’s really helped my muscles get stronger.”

As well as exercise, Colet incorporates a daily meditation routine into her life. The effect of conscious breathing and breathing deeply exercises her lungs and it’s something she wouldn’t skip. She also avoids dairy because in her case it was building up mucus in her chest.

“My lungs couldn’t do these things before. I have the mindset of ‘when I can, I must’. I ask myself how can I make this body I live in more and more healthy as I go along?”

In terms of managing her condition, Colet takes her preventative inhaler daily and carries her reliever at all times. But she’s at the stage now where she may only need it once a month whereas before she used it every day.

“I could have used it six or seven times a day. I would have been on tablets to open up my lungs as well as the reliever inhaler. The last time I took steroids was at the end of January. Previously, I’d have been on steroids for weeks with only a few weeks without them,” she says.

New research from the Asthma Society of Ireland shows that while there has been an overall drop in the number of people using oral corticosteroids (steroid tablets) in the past year, there has been an alarming increase in use among a small but vulnerable group of patients whose numbers have increased between 2019 and 2020 by 26 pc.

The research, supported by AstraZeneca, revealed that from the estimated 380,000 people with asthma in Ireland, almost 27 pc — 101,997 people — filled a prescription for oral corticosteroids from a retail pharmacy in 2020, with 82,500 people with asthma collecting up to two prescriptions over a 12-month period.

This is an indication that they may not have their asthma under control.

According to the Asthma Society, oral corticosteroids are an anti-inflammatory medicine prescribed for a wide range of conditions, including asthma and COPD. They are typically prescribed for two purposes in asthma. Short courses are commonly used to treat asthma attacks or they can be prescribed as ongoing daily maintenance therapy for patients with severe asthma.

But it says they can be associated with significant harmful side effects as a result of long-term use. Research now indicates that even occasional short courses of oral corticosteroids can be associated with increased health risks.

Dr Marcus Butler, respiratory consultant at St Vincent’s University Hospital and medical director at the Asthma Society of Ireland, points out that prolonged use of oral corticosteroids medication has severe health implications. He says: “In the short term, side effects can include sleep disturbance, mood changes, appetite increase and hyperglycaemia while depression, diabetes, hypertension, and adrenal suppression are more of an issue in the longer term. It’s important to remember that oral corticosteroids is the last tool we should reach for in our toolbox and a focus on improving better asthma control and management are preferred”.

According to Dr Dermot Nolan, a GP and national clinical lead on asthma to the HSE and advisor to the Asthma Society, if you’re not taking your controller inhaler treatment every day, you may experience an asthma attack or flare-up that will require treatment with steroid tablets.

“The best way for people with mild to moderate asthma to avoid needing steroid tablets is to take their controller inhaler medication every day — even when you feel well. We know from our research that almost 31,000 people bought asthma inhalers in 2020 that hadn’t in the previous two years so we would like to encourage this trend to continue and ask that people have their reliever inhaler available for when their symptoms flare,” says Dr Nolan. Colet believes if she hadn’t found an alternative way to live her life, she wouldn’t be here. Now she’s making up for lost time doing all the things she was told she couldn’t.

Colet wanted to get on a helicopter, fly a glider plane and ride a horse. She’s done all these things and is continually adding to her bucket list. As her 50s approach, she’s eyeing the famous Camino route in Spain and climbing the Blue Cross, a place of prayer, at the pilgrimage site of Medjugorje. For the sheer fun of it, she also wants to zipline in Las Vegas.

“Angela’s parting gift to me was to let me know that I had to get out there and live every day. She’s been the wind beneath my wings. When I’m out walking I really feel she’s the wind beneath my wings,” she says.

Colet wants to tell other asthma sufferers not to allow the limitations to be imposed on them. “Don’t think asthma means you can’t live your life. If you control it well and you have a really good relationship with your doctor, you can do anything”.

