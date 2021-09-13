| 7.5°C Dublin

Lifelong asthma: I was told I would die young so I didn’t set up a life for myself. Losing my sister at 21 changed everything – now I put living first, and asthma second

Colet Murphy has been dealing with the condition since childhood, and had an ingrained belief that her severe asthma would limit her life. Losing her beloved sister to an asthma attack in 1993 changed her perspective and gave her the impetus to stop existing and start living 

Kathy Donaghy

Colet Murphy was told she wouldn’t make the age of 21. Now, as she approaches her 50th birthday, she feels she has defied the odds. Bringing her severe asthma under control has given her a new lease of life and she’s only getting started on ticking off her life goals.

By changing her lifestyle, incorporating a more holistic regime including exercise and meditation into her daily life, Colet has managed to bring the condition she felt had controlled much of her life under control. She hopes that by sharing her story, other asthmas sufferers will realise that there’s a lot they can do to change things for the better.

But it wasn’t always this way and Colet says she had conceded to herself many years ago that her life may be short. She convinced herself she couldn’t expect the ‘normal’ things to happen to her, like having a long-term relationship, her own family or even buying a house.

