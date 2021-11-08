| 9.3°C Dublin

Life with an alcoholic: ‘While he numbed his sadness in drink, I had to keep going, keep coping, keep mothering’

In her memoir, writer Liz Fraser details her journey of living with an alcoholic partner — and the chaos it brought to her own life. We talk to the experts about coping when your loved one is in active addiction 

Coming Clean author Liz Fraser Expand
Suzanne Harrington

When writer Liz Fraser first spent a social evening with her future partner, he had drunk eight beers and a bottle of wine before she popped in for a crisps and a glass of wine. When he passed out on the floor, she helped him to bed as he mumbled how tired he was and how hard he had been working.

He’d gone from coherent, engaged and very much awake to almost comatose, with absolutely no warning signs,” she remembers. She’d had no idea he was already drunk when she arrived. You could argue that someone passing out on the landing outside the loo is in itself a giant warning sign, one with 10 foot flashing lights, but everything is always clearer in hindsight. Looking back over her relationship, she would come to realise the hard way how “lies fall out of an addict’s mouth, almost sewn into their breath”.

Fraser (47) has just published Coming Clean, a memoir about what it’s like being the partner of an active alcoholic. Usually, it’s the alcoholic and their — our — dastardly antics which grab all the attention; this story puts the addiction of loving an alcoholic in the spotlight. Because in Fraser’s case, it was undoubtedly an addiction. She was addicted to Mike, and Mike was addicted to booze. It’s sad, familiar, and frustrating. She wrote it, she says, because she wanted to highlight a situation that affects millions of people. To start a conversation about the silent suffering of those with partners in active addiction.

