Life with an alcoholic: ‘While he numbed his sadness in drink, I had to keep going, keep coping, keep mothering’

When writer Liz Fraser first spent a social evening with her future partner, he had drunk eight beers and a bottle of wine before she popped in for a crisps and a glass of wine. When he passed out on the floor, she helped him to bed as he mumbled how tired he was and how hard he had been working.

“He’d gone from coherent, engaged and very much awake to almost comatose, with absolutely no warning signs,” she remembers. She’d had no idea he was already drunk when she arrived. You could argue that someone passing out on the landing outside the loo is in itself a giant warning sign, one with 10 foot flashing lights, but everything is always clearer in hindsight. Looking back over her relationship, she would come to realise the hard way how “lies fall out of an addict’s mouth, almost sewn into their breath”.

Fraser (47) has just published Coming Clean, a memoir about what it’s like being the partner of an active alcoholic. Usually, it’s the alcoholic and their — our — dastardly antics which grab all the attention; this story puts the addiction of loving an alcoholic in the spotlight. Because in Fraser’s case, it was undoubtedly an addiction. She was addicted to Mike, and Mike was addicted to booze. It’s sad, familiar, and frustrating. She wrote it, she says, because she wanted to highlight a situation that affects millions of people. To start a conversation about the silent suffering of those with partners in active addiction.

Fraser already had three grown-up children when her friendship with Mike developed into a relationship. She was aware he lived with depression and anxiety, and had drunk a lot in his 20s, but they fell in love, had a baby when she was 43, and moved to Venice when the baby was 10 months old. There, things rapidly fell apart.

Lies, blackouts, disappearances, leading to gaslighting and verbal and physical abuse; and always the apologies, the promises, the excuses. She spent a lot of time pushing a buggy alone, crying, and keeping secrets. She spoke to nobody about how the man she loved had a chronic progressive disease; she thought she could control it, just as Mike thought he could control his drinking.

Instead of finding Al-Anon, the 12-step support group for loved ones of alcoholics set up in the late 1930s by Lois Wilson (the partner of Bill Wilson, one the co-founders of Alcoholics Anonymous), Fraser went around in crazy-making circles that led to her self harming and reawakening her former eating disorders.

“I felt lonely and sad,” she writes. “Loneliness is often a huge part of life with an addict…. Addicts often feel lonely in themselves too, but while he numbed his sadness in drink, I had to keep going, keep coping, keep working, mothering, weeping and hurting, soberly, feeling it all.”

Because she loved her partner so deeply, the idea of leaving him did not feel like an option. By the time Mike found recovery, her anxiety had developed into PTSD, after several years of being on a hair trigger response to his mood swings and erratic, chaotic behaviour. Mining their WhatsApp chats and her journals, she recounts the progression, disintegration, secrecy, and finally his recovery. And her own.

She would not be the first non-addicted partner in a relationship severely bent out of shape by active addiction to become prone to all kinds of disordered responses; where resilience and coping become twisted into co-dependency, until the non-addicted partner has all but forgotten that they exist as a separate entity. That they are not an extension of the other person’s addiction.

“It is mostly women who come to see me because they have an addicted partner,” says clinical psychologist Eva Doherty. Because of how society polices men and women differently when it comes to addiction, Professor Doherty says that “it’s easier to admit you’re in a relationship with a male addict than with a female addict”. Society is far more lenient and accepting of male addiction than female addiction: “Drunk men are not as rejected by society as much as drunk women.”

For those involved with active alcoholics, Professor Doherty is a big believer in Al-Anon: “The first step is where it’s all at.”

The first step of Al-Anon is the same as the first step of AA: “We admitted we were powerless over alcohol — that our lives had become unmanageable.” Yet because of bonds made of love, children, family, and a desire to stay together, often partners of active addicts believe that if they work hard enough, if they love hard enough, if they give hard enough, they can get the addict to change their behaviour. This is the killer myth. Twelve-step recovery meetings are full of people who could not give up their addictions for their own children, never mind their partners. Recovery comes from within.

“People fall into a trap, for really understandable reasons, that they have a solution for their addicted partner,” says Professor Doherty. “And sometimes the addicted partner can realise that their behaviour is unreasonable, but often the addiction is too strong for the person to yield.

“This can be hard to come to terms with — the non-addicted partner sees what needs to happen, while the addicted partner sees the source of their addiction under threat.

“It’s very hard to appreciate that the addicted partner doesn’t think the same way as you do. They don’t see the world the same way, because in active addiction they genuinely don’t see reality, which can be incredibly hard to get your head around. How can someone not see the chaos?”

Fraser writes: “It’s very easy to offer advice if you have no emotional connection to the people involved... what we might do in someone else’s shoes… but until we are there, in those shoes, in that mind, with that heart, we don’t know.”

What happens within this dynamic is the normalisation of the abnormal, over and over.

“The non-addicted partner wants life to be normal, to have nice times together,” says Professor Doherty. “And so they can end up enabling the addicted partner — making excuses to family and friends, phoning employers, paying bills, covering up. This is such a difficult situation to be in.

“Admitting that you have lost control is a big step, because it means you have to give it up.” Whether it’s the substance for the addicted partner, or the situation for the non-addicted partner, both are incredibly tough undertakings.

“The non-addicted partner can have lots of delusions about control. But the reality is that you can stand on your head, and it’s not going to make any difference whatsoever, until the addicted partner is ready to address their addiction themselves.

“It can also be incredibly frustrating from the point of view of family members and friends — why doesn’t the non-addicted partner see what’s happening? But they love their addicted partner. People only change when they reach rock bottom and that applies to the non-addicted partner too.

“The myth that the addict can control their addiction is the same as the myth that the non-addicted partner can control the addict. It’s an illusion. They can’t.”

Fraser’s partner finally found recovery when he’d had enough of his drinking; when he became sick and tired of being sick and tired. He encouraged her to write the book when they were both in early recovery. She wrote it during lockdown.

“People have to be ready for Al-Anon, just as people have to be ready for AA,” says Professor Doherty.

“Also, it’s important to try several different meetings — at least six — before deciding if it’s not for you. Or if you don’t want to go to a 12-step recovery group, then work with a therapist or counsellor who can work through the same Al-Anon principles. But you can’t decide you are going to look after yourself and prioritise your own needs in order to force an addict to face up to reality; as a strategy, this is doomed.”

Like all recovery, it cannot be done with anyone else in mind except one’s own self. In recovery terms, it’s an inside job.

“In my opinion, there is no replacement for listening to someone who has directly experienced a few years ago what you are directly experiencing right now,” says Professor Doherty. “I don’t think there’s any other way.”

Paths to recovery

Al-Anon’s steps, traditions and concepts. Questions around step one:

1. Do I accept that I cannot change another person’s drinking? Another person’s behaviour?

2. How do I recognise that the alcoholic is an individual with habits, characteristics and ways of reacting to daily happenings that are different from mine?

3. Do I accept that alcoholism is a disease? How does that change how I deal with a drinker?

4. How have I tried to change others in my life? What were the consequences?

5. What means have I used to get what I want and need? What might work better to get my needs met?

6. How do I feel when the alcoholic refuses to be and do what I want? How do I respond?

7. What would happen if I stopped trying to change the alcoholic or anyone else?

8. How can I let go of others’ problems instead of trying to solve them?

9. Am I looking for a quick fix to my problems? Is there one?

10. In what situations do I feel excessive responsibility for other people?

11. In what situations do I feel shame or embarrassment for someone else’s behaviour?

12. What brought me into Al-Anon? What did I hope to gain at that time? How have my expectations changed?

13. Who has expressed concern about my behaviour? Give examples.

14. How do I know when my life is unmanageable?

15. How have I sought approval and affirmation from others?

16. Do I say “yes” when I mean to say “no”? What happens to my ability to manage my life when I do this?

17. Do I take care of others easily, but find it difficult to care for myself?

18. How do I feel when life is going smoothly? Do I continually anticipate problems? Do I feel more alive in the midst of a crisis?

19. How well do I take care of myself?

20. How do I feel when I am alone?