Life as a death doula: I help my clients become comfortable in the unknown

Tanya Bryan (50) from Dublin provides emotional and practical support to people at the end of their life

Death doula Tanya Bryan. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand

Death doula Tanya Bryan. Photo: Joe Dunne

As told to Katie Byrne

“My training to become a death doula began with a deeper conversation around the nature of existence, which started many years ago.

I was born in Dublin but travelled a lot in my twenties and thirties. I was a bilingual secretary on Wall Street. I was a nanny in France. I worked in the travel industry. But I always felt that there was some part of myself that needed to go into caring for other people.

At 38, I entered training to become a humanistic integrative psychotherapist and I took on a few different roles in frontline services to pay for the tuition, including night-shift worker in a wet hostel for women and assisting in rehab programmes.

