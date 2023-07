Kissing newborns should be strictly off limits: ‘Our toddler’s runny nose led to weeks in hospital for our baby’

Tiny babies may be irresistible but as the Martin family learned, even the simplest close contact can have major health risks. They tell their story, while experts share tips on how to minimise risk

Melissa and Ronan with children Rian, Croia and Paudie

Arlene Harris Yesterday at 03:30