Juvenile arthritis: ‘Admitting how much pain I was in meant more exercises or more medication, so I stayed quiet’
Though more common in older people, arthritis can affect people at any age. And as Shauna O’Connor reveals, the struggle for young patients to feel listened to and included can have a big impact
Arlene Harris
The word arthritis conjures up images of older people who have developed problems with joints and mobility. According to the Centre for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases, it is a leading cause of joint deformity and disability which affects up to 15pc of the population, with 2pc suffering from inflammatory forms such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.