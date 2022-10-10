‘Joey was never ill – we couldn’t believe our wonderful, wild boy had cancer. Our whole world crumbled’

Finding out that your child has cancer must be every parent’s nightmare — something Emma Moran and her partner Alan discovered when their little boy, Joey, was diagnosed with a brain tumour, despite “never being ill”.

“Joey was a happy, wild boy, always climbing the highest wall or tree — he always found a way of conquering it,” says the mother of three (Alan, 15, Joey, 10 and Kellyann, 4). He was an absolute legend on a quad bike and full of mischief — but with a heart of gold. He loved spending every chance he could with his big brother and little sister and had never been ill.

“But on the first day back to school in September 2020, Joey began acting very strange. He got out of the car and as he was about to go to the schoolyard, he turned around and had tears running down his face. He loved school, so this was a shock and his dad brought him home. As the day went on, he was extremely tired and later that night he vomited and said he felt funny.”

The little boy got sick again that night but when his sister developed a tummy bug, they assumed that they both had the same thing. But when the vomiting stopped, he became very upset about going back to school and begged his parents not to send him. He was due to make his communion on September 19 and Emma thought he would be better in a few days. But he suddenly took a turn for the worse.

“On September 18, he sat down at the end of the table and started blacking out in front of us,” she says. “He couldn’t hear us talking and, showing all the signs of a stroke, he couldn’t interact with us and the right side of his body couldn’t move. We put him onto the couch and he just seemed to freeze — so I rang an ambulance and he was taken to hospital straight away.

“He was really spaced out and was sent for a CT scan straight away — then he was returned to a room in A&E for a few minutes and the doctors told me that he would be sent for another scan but was in safe hands.

“They said they needed to talk to me and while he was being wheeled out of the room, a fear I had never felt before took over. They said he was having another scan while a fast response ambulance was on the way as there was a mass on his brain which was causing him to have the episodes he had been having. He would need emergency surgery and was being taken to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.”

Emma, who lives in Tipperary, was told that it was very likely her son had an infection on his brain but one doctor said it might be a growth. With just enough time to ring her husband to tell him what was happening, she began the terrifying ambulance journey with her young son.

After testing negative for Covid-19, he was sent down to theatre where surgeons planned to ‘drain the infection’ on his brain. But unfortunately, they discovered that the mass was solid and after samples were taken and sent off for testing, the returning news was not good.

“On September 27, our whole world crumbled as we were told that Joey had anaplastic pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma (PXA), grade 3 on the left anterior parietal region,” says Emma. “We were in complete shock and didn’t truly believe that our wild boy had cancer — we just couldn’t understand why this was happening.

“He needed to have surgery to remove the tumour and a custom bone flap fitted. We were told that he could be without power on the right side of his body and may have speech problems.

“He underwent surgery on September 30 and was given six weeks to recover before he had radiation therapy (30 sessions over six weeks) — but just weeks into the treatment he began to show the same symptoms he had first presented with and after an MRI, our biggest fears were realised when it was discovered that the tumour had grown back.”

Thankfully as treatment continued, the tumour stopped growing and after a period of recovery, he began a course of chemotherapy in January 2021 — and although this caused “problems with his bloods” and further surgery to remove the tumour was postponed, he finally underwent a second operation on his brain on May 26.

This successfully removed both the tumour and other abnormal cells. And although he continued to experience weakness on his right side, the little boy showed his determination and worked really hard, “shocking doctors with his mobility and how well he recovered”.

The Moran family

Whatsapp The Moran family

However, this was short-lived as on June 30 he began, once again, to show signs of speech and mobility issues. And although doctors initially thought he had an ear infection, tests showed that he had fluid on the brain and would need further surgery.

But although he recovered well from this, it wasn’t long before the cancer once again reared its ugly head and he underwent more chemotherapy.

“Chemo played hell on Joey, but with no regrowth showing we were delighted, and started to get things back in order,” says Emma. “He taught himself to use his left hand to play Xbox, got his speech back, was walking again and was able to enjoy just being a child.

“Then on November 1, we were told that his tests were clear and all looked bright and beautiful. We were on a real high, and it was only then that the reality of the hardship our boy had been through really began to hit us.

“His wish of being a normal kid again looked likely, and for three months all was good and we were so excited. But then it started again — and when I contacted the hospital, they said that unless it got more intense or Joey was scared, we should wait for the planned MRI.

“As he had no headache or vomiting, we thought it was just because he was overdoing things. But after the MRI, we waited with terrified emotions and then I received the dreaded phone call that our nightmare was confirmed — there was growth again in the same area and Joey would need to repeat the same treatment all over again.

“We wouldn’t let cancer take our son. So although we were told he may be without complete power (on the right side), we — as a family (including Joey) — agreed it would be better to do it. He said he wasn’t scared as long as we were all together.”

Emma Moran and son Joey. Photo: Paul McCarthy

Whatsapp Emma Moran and son Joey. Photo: Paul McCarthy

On March 4, 2022, Joey underwent further surgery and the family was delighted to learn that it was successful. But there have been many side effects, including reduced mobility and speech, along with problems relating to memory. He will not be able to undergo radiotherapy again and further chemotherapy will just slow down any new regrowth.

The little boy also endured a bout of Covid-19, which saw him endure a 19-day isolation period, and a tummy bug which caused him to lose a lot of weight. But he was able to return home to his family, where he is now taking oral chemotherapy drugs.

There is still concern though, as recent MRI scans revealed a ‘glow’. And although his family are worried about this, they will have to wait until November to find out if it is scar tissue or further regrowth of the tumour.

“We are now bringing in the palliative care team for support, as almost two years later it is starting to have a massive impact on us,” says Emma. “We have always been a close family and never called out for help but now we are finding it extremely hard to wait for the next MRI. If it wasn’t for my parents, I don’t know how we would have coped as they have bent over backwards to do everything to make this journey as easy as possible — we could never thank them enough.”

While they are anxiously waiting for further news, the mother-of-three would advise other parents to seek advice about any concerns and never worry about being seen as over-cautious.

“I would say to any parent whose child says something isn’t right, to take note, jump in and get them looked after,” she says. “Kids are smarter than you think and should be heard. Joey had hearing issues at four, which he described as slugs in his ears. He used to sleepwalk and get jerking night terrors — these might sound like stages of childhood, but if you think things are a little off, I would advise parents to follow up and push to be heard. Be aware of the signs of childhood cancer, as we didn’t have a clue.

“Joey has given us the strength to get through as he holds on to the positive side and doesn’t moan or give out. He stops us from thinking negative by holding onto hope and faith.”

For more see cancer.ie