‘Joey was never ill – we couldn’t believe our wonderful, wild boy had cancer. Our whole world crumbled’

Emma Moran’s worst fears were realised when her son Joey (10) was diagnosed with cancer. She shares the onset of symptoms, his bravery during treatment, and getting through it all as a family

Joey Moran (10), pictured with mum Emma, was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand
The Moran family Expand
Emma Moran and son Joey. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand

Arlene Harris

Finding out that your child has cancer must be every parent’s nightmare — something Emma Moran and her partner Alan discovered when their little boy, Joey, was diagnosed with a brain tumour, despite “never being ill”.

Joey was a happy, wild boy, always climbing the highest wall or tree — he always found a way of conquering it,” says the mother of three (Alan, 15, Joey, 10 and Kellyann, 4). He was an absolute legend on a quad bike and full of mischief — but with a heart of gold. He loved spending every chance he could with his big brother and little sister and had never been ill.

