Jenny McCarthy: ‘I was back at work seven weeks after my brain tumour was removed – but trauma caught up with me’

Renowned photographer Jenny McCarthy has always been a grafter, and didn’t want illness to slow her down. But, as she explains, emotional healing can be as important as physical recovery

Jenny McCarthy had her first job by the age of 11, in the newsagent across the road from her house in Ballinteer, south Dublin. “I told them I was 12,” she laughs now, describing herself to this day as a workaholic. “I used to get a pound an hour. I had to hand five pounds of that money up to my mother every week — my father was really strict about that.”